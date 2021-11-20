Predicting player props for Raiders-Bengals on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders’ games.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 10 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 4-1 (30-14-1)

Ed Graney 3-2 (25-19-1)

Adam Hill 3-2 (24-20-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (23-21-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 1-4 (22-22-1)

This week’s picks

Josh Jacobs total touchdowns O/U: 0.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Raiders will have red zone opportunities, and Jacobs will cash in.

■ Ed Graney: Over — He’s due.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He has scored in four of the seven games in which he has played, and the Raiders could be playing with a lead this week.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Taking a shot in the dark here. A total guess.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Jacobs hasn’t scored in two games. His number will get the call this week.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 70.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Lot of focus this week on getting Waller untracked.

■ Ed Graney: Over — If he doesn’t, the Raiders don’t win.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He’s still getting plenty of targets, the connection just hasn’t always been there. That should change this week.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Expecting an uptick in targets after a second consecutive nondescript offensive performance by the Raiders.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — The narrative all week has been to get Waller involved. I expect that he will be Carr’s favorite target.

Derek Carr rushing yards O/U: 5.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Maybe a QB sneak or two, but that is it.

■ Ed Graney: Under — But he might slide for 32.

■ Adam Hill: Under — He’s gone over this number just once in the last four weeks and that was due to several scramble drills last week when the Raiders fell way behind.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Can easily cover this with one scramble.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Trey Hendrickson brings some pressure off the edge and is the Bengals’ sack leader with 8.5. I think Carr will be flushed out of the pocket and will be on the run a few times.

Joe Burrow passing attempts O/U: 35.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — It’s just how the Bengals operate.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Coming off a bye. Kid’s arm is rested.

■ Adam Hill: Under — The game plan could go out the window if they fall behind, but expect the Bengals to try to get back on track with a healthy dose of star running back Joe Mixon against a struggling Raiders run defense.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — This offense is essentially Burrow or bust.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — I think the Bengals will come with a balanced approach to running and passing. It’ll bring Burrow to about 30 passing attempts.

Tee Higgins receiving yards O/U: 60.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Ja’Maar Chase, on the other hand …

■ Ed Graney: Under — He needs 1 yard more to be over his average. Don’t like the odds.

■ Adam Hill: Under — After a slow start, he’s eclipsed this number in three straight games. It may be a tough streak to extend in a game where Cincinnati could focus on the run, especially with all the competition for targets in the passing game.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The second-year wideout is in the midst of a streaky season.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think most of those involved in under routes will produce big numbers, and Higgins has been heating up the past three weeks.