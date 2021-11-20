Predicting player props for Raiders-Bengals on Sunday
The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders’ games.
Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:
Week 10 records
(Season record in parentheses)
Sam Gordon 4-1 (30-14-1)
Ed Graney 3-2 (25-19-1)
Adam Hill 3-2 (24-20-1)
Heidi Fang 2-3 (23-21-1)
Vincent Bonsignore 1-4 (22-22-1)
This week’s picks
Josh Jacobs total touchdowns O/U: 0.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Raiders will have red zone opportunities, and Jacobs will cash in.
■ Ed Graney: Over — He’s due.
■ Adam Hill: Over — He has scored in four of the seven games in which he has played, and the Raiders could be playing with a lead this week.
■ Sam Gordon: Under — Taking a shot in the dark here. A total guess.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Jacobs hasn’t scored in two games. His number will get the call this week.
Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 70.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Lot of focus this week on getting Waller untracked.
■ Ed Graney: Over — If he doesn’t, the Raiders don’t win.
■ Adam Hill: Over — He’s still getting plenty of targets, the connection just hasn’t always been there. That should change this week.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Expecting an uptick in targets after a second consecutive nondescript offensive performance by the Raiders.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — The narrative all week has been to get Waller involved. I expect that he will be Carr’s favorite target.
Derek Carr rushing yards O/U: 5.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Maybe a QB sneak or two, but that is it.
■ Ed Graney: Under — But he might slide for 32.
■ Adam Hill: Under — He’s gone over this number just once in the last four weeks and that was due to several scramble drills last week when the Raiders fell way behind.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Can easily cover this with one scramble.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Trey Hendrickson brings some pressure off the edge and is the Bengals’ sack leader with 8.5. I think Carr will be flushed out of the pocket and will be on the run a few times.
Joe Burrow passing attempts O/U: 35.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — It’s just how the Bengals operate.
■ Ed Graney: Over — Coming off a bye. Kid’s arm is rested.
■ Adam Hill: Under — The game plan could go out the window if they fall behind, but expect the Bengals to try to get back on track with a healthy dose of star running back Joe Mixon against a struggling Raiders run defense.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — This offense is essentially Burrow or bust.
■ Heidi Fang: Under — I think the Bengals will come with a balanced approach to running and passing. It’ll bring Burrow to about 30 passing attempts.
Tee Higgins receiving yards O/U: 60.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Ja’Maar Chase, on the other hand …
■ Ed Graney: Under — He needs 1 yard more to be over his average. Don’t like the odds.
■ Adam Hill: Under — After a slow start, he’s eclipsed this number in three straight games. It may be a tough streak to extend in a game where Cincinnati could focus on the run, especially with all the competition for targets in the passing game.
■ Sam Gordon: Under — The second-year wideout is in the midst of a streaky season.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think most of those involved in under routes will produce big numbers, and Higgins has been heating up the past three weeks.