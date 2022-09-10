Predicting player props for Raiders-Chargers on Sunday

The Vegas Nation staff predicts Derek Carr and Davante Adams will have big games Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

2021 final records

Adam Hill 51-38-1

Sam Gordon 47-42-1

Ed Graney 45-44-1

Vincent Bonsignore 44-45-1

Heidi Fang 42-47-1

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 266.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over —The Raiders’ passing attack will be aggressive.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Who do you think this guy is, Matthew Stafford in the Rams’ opening-game loss to the Bills?

■ Adam Hill: Over — This should be a high-scoring affair, especially without prized offseason acquisition J.C. Jackson, who was supposed to fix the Chargers’ anemic pass defense.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Both teams yield explosive offenses that could turn this game into a shootout.

■ Heidi Fang: Over – With plenty of targets, don’t be surprised if Carr throws for close to 300 yards.

Davante Adams receptions O/U: 6.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over —Expect Adams to be targeted early and often.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Adams and Carr, the greatest duo since Scooby Doo &Shaggy.

■ Adam Hill: Over — It’s the first time he’s played with his good friend Derek Carr since college. They’re about to make up for lost time.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — What Vinny said.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Might be the easiest money you make all week.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 48.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over —He’ll find his way into the offense. Too good not to.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Not going under on the first game as a Drew Rosenhaus client.

■ Adam Hill: Under — It could take some time to get him acclimated to the Josh McDaniels offense after he missed the majority of training camp.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The familiarity with Carr should make up for the missed time during training camp.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — The Chargers will try to double-team Adams, leaving Waller wide open.

Justin Herbert passing yards O/U: 283.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under —Raiders defensive game plan will slow him down.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Justin, meet Maxx and Chandler.

■ Adam Hill: Under — The Chargers could choose to attack the Raiders on the ground to keep Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones from pinning their ears back and just bearing down on Herbert..

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’ll have to throw too if this thing becomes a shootout.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — The Chargers will try to test the Raiders’ secondary.

Austin Ekeler rushing yards O/U: 59.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over —Not that he will rip the Raiders, but he’ll get his.

■ Ed Graney: Over — You can’t be a Top 5 Fantasy League pick and not gain at least 60 yards here.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He will be very busy in both the running and passing game.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The Chargers don’t tend to commit to the running game.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — A minimum of 15 carries and 80 rushing yards with at least five receptions.