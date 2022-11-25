Predicting player props for Raiders-Seahawks

The Vegas Nation staff makes predictions on player proposition wagers for Sunday’s NFL Week 12 game between the Raiders and Seahawks in Seattle.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams smiles during a news conference after taking a 22-16 win in overtime over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season in parentheses)

Ed Graney 4-1 (27-23)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (27-23)

Adam Hill 2-3 (26-24)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (25-25)

Heidi Fang 4-1 (24-26)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 244.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Seahawks play well in secondary.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Seems a little light, no?

■ Adam Hill: Over — This feels like it could be a shootout.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The last four visiting quarterbacks have all fallen short of this figure.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — Seattle’s defense has only allowed an 83.7 average passer rating in the past five games.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 81.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He’s feeling it.

■ Ed Graney: Over — I keep trusting him. He keeps coming through.

■ Adam Hill: Under — If the Raiders fall behind on the road, Jacobs may be busier in the passing game than on the ground. His calf injury could also be a factor.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Jacobs cracked the 100-yard mark Sunday for the first time since Oct. 23.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Only two teams haven’t rushed for more than 100 yards against them.

Davante Adams receiving yards O/U: 85.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — It’s become a thing this year.

■ Ed Graney: Over — In a rhythm few are capable of reaching.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He’s on a roll and showed last week how much he enjoys teaching lessons to young cornerbacks drawing a great deal of hype. This week, it could be Tariq Woolen’s turn.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Adams is rolling, eclipsing 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games. Expecting a fourth versus Seattle.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think if Adams gets his usual feeding of about 14 targets, he’s bound to hit over.

Kenneth Walker rushing yards O/U: 73.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Raiders stingy against run.

■ Ed Graney: Over — As long as he can keep those carries away from the quarterback.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He has started to establish himself as one of the top young backs in the league and doesn’t have much competition.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The former Michigan State standout is already one of the best running backs in the league.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — He had a lot of success in receiving last game, not rushing.

Tyler Lockett receiving yards O/U: 62.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Raiders secondary struggling.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Geno Smith’s BFF.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He has scored touchdowns in three straight games, eclipsing this total twice over that span.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The speedy veteran is still a threat on the perimeter and a top option for quarterback Geno Smith.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Raiders are in the bottom 10 of the NFL when it comes to passing yards allowed.