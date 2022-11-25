56°F
jeff_german
Raiders

Predicting player props for Raiders-Seahawks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2022 - 3:56 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams smiles during a news conference after taking a 22-16 win in overtime over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season in parentheses)

Ed Graney 4-1 (27-23)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (27-23)

Adam Hill 2-3 (26-24)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (25-25)

Heidi Fang 4-1 (24-26)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 244.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderSeahawks play well in secondary.

Ed Graney: Over Seems a little light, no?

Adam Hill: Over This feels like it could be a shootout.

Sam Gordon: Under The last four visiting quarterbacks have all fallen short of this figure.

Heidi Fang: UnderSeattle’s defense has only allowed an 83.7 average passer rating in the past five games.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 81.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverHe’s feeling it.

Ed Graney: Over I keep trusting him. He keeps coming through.

Adam Hill: Under If the Raiders fall behind on the road, Jacobs may be busier in the passing game than on the ground. His calf injury could also be a factor.

Sam Gordon: Over Jacobs cracked the 100-yard mark Sunday for the first time since Oct. 23.

Heidi Fang: OverOnly two teams haven’t rushed for more than 100 yards against them.

Davante Adams receiving yards O/U: 85.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverIt’s become a thing this year.

Ed Graney: Over In a rhythm few are capable of reaching.

Adam Hill: Over He’s on a roll and showed last week how much he enjoys teaching lessons to young cornerbacks drawing a great deal of hype. This week, it could be Tariq Woolen’s turn.

Sam Gordon: Over Adams is rolling, eclipsing 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games. Expecting a fourth versus Seattle.

Heidi Fang: Over I think if Adams gets his usual feeding of about 14 targets, he’s bound to hit over.

Kenneth Walker rushing yards O/U: 73.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderRaiders stingy against run.

Ed Graney: Over As long as he can keep those carries away from the quarterback.

Adam Hill: Over He has started to establish himself as one of the top young backs in the league and doesn’t have much competition.

Sam Gordon: Over The former Michigan State standout is already one of the best running backs in the league.

Heidi Fang: UnderHe had a lot of success in receiving last game, not rushing.

Tyler Lockett receiving yards O/U: 62.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverRaiders secondary struggling.

Ed Graney: Over Geno Smith’s BFF.

Adam Hill: Over He has scored touchdowns in three straight games, eclipsing this total twice over that span.

Sam Gordon: Over The speedy veteran is still a threat on the perimeter and a top option for quarterback Geno Smith.

Heidi Fang: OverRaiders are in the bottom 10 of the NFL when it comes to passing yards allowed.

