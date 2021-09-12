Predicting player props for Ravens-Raiders on MNF

The Vegas Nation staff offers picks and analysis on five proposition wagers for Monday night’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) meets with head coach Jon Gruden, left, and Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Ravens, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Derek Carr completions O/U 23.5

Vinny Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders will have difficulty running the ball, which means Carr might have to throw more than anticipated

Ed Graney: Under — He averaged just over 21 in a career season last year, and it’s the Baltimore defense. ‘Nuff said.

Adam Hill: Over — The Raiders may find it difficult to find yards through the interior of the Baltimore defense, so the short passing game could replace the rushing attack.

Sam Gordon: Over — If the Ravens score the way they did last year, the Raiders are going to have to throw to keep pace.

Heidi Fang: Over — The Raiders will throw the football somewhere around 40 times. With the high completion rate Carr tends to have, this seems achievable.

Darren Waller receptions O/U 6.5

Vinny Bonsignore: Under — The Ravens are going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at Waller, so expect the ball to go elsewhere.

Ed Graney: Over — It should help that Waller will get at least 10 targets.

Adam Hill: Under — Baltimore defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will have his charges focused on taking away the Raiders’ best player.

Sam Gordon: Over — Try as they may, the Ravens won’t stop Carr’s favorite target,

Heidi Fang: Over — My expectations are 7 to 8 receptions with close to 100 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson rushing attempts O/U 10.5

Vinny Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders will try to contain Jackson in a way that keeps him in the pocket.

Ed Graney: Over — Given the lack of healthy running backs, it would seem Jackson might take off a few times.

Adam Hill: Over — Jackson exceeded this number in eight of the final nine games last season.

Sam Gordon: Over — The Ravens are down several running backs, putting more of an onus on Jackson to make plays with his legs.

Heidi Fang: Over — Jackson isn’t only going to have to run more often, there should be plays designed for him to run as well.

Lamar Jackson longest completion O/U 33.5

Vinny Bonsignore: Under — The back end of the Raiders’ defense is much improved.

Ed Graney: Under — Adam Hill insists this is going over based on some weird stat from last season. It’s 2021, baby.

Adam Hill: In his last two season openers, Jackson combined to go 37-for-45 for 599 yards. Expect him to draw safety Trevon Moehrig in with the run game and then test the rookie over the top.

Sam Gordon: Over — Jackson doesn’t hesitate to throw the ball down the field.

Heidi Fang: Over — Jackson has the arm for the deep ball. Finding a way to connect with Mark Andrews or Marquise Brown for 35-plus yards seems a certainty.

Josh Jacobs rush yards O/U 49.5

Vinny Bonsignore: Over — Jacobs will be in the 75-yard range

Ed Graney: Over — Put it this way — If he doesn’t go over, this game likely isn’t close.

Adam Hill: Under — That Jacobs is dealing with a toe injury and is likely to split carries to some degree with Kenyan Drake makes this number bigger than it looks.

Sam Gordon: Under — The Ravens boasted the sixth-best rushing defense in 2020, plus top free agent acquisition Kenyan Drake will likely see some carries as well.

Heidi Fang: Over — Do not be scared off by his limited practice days or that Kenyan Drake is a part of the backfield. I think Jacobs will finish in the 70-yard range.