Predicting player props for Ravens-Raiders on MNF
Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Ravens, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.
Derek Carr completions O/U 23.5
Vinny Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders will have difficulty running the ball, which means Carr might have to throw more than anticipated
Ed Graney: Under — He averaged just over 21 in a career season last year, and it’s the Baltimore defense. ‘Nuff said.
Adam Hill: Over — The Raiders may find it difficult to find yards through the interior of the Baltimore defense, so the short passing game could replace the rushing attack.
Sam Gordon: Over — If the Ravens score the way they did last year, the Raiders are going to have to throw to keep pace.
Heidi Fang: Over — The Raiders will throw the football somewhere around 40 times. With the high completion rate Carr tends to have, this seems achievable.
Darren Waller receptions O/U 6.5
Vinny Bonsignore: Under — The Ravens are going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at Waller, so expect the ball to go elsewhere.
Ed Graney: Over — It should help that Waller will get at least 10 targets.
Adam Hill: Under — Baltimore defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will have his charges focused on taking away the Raiders’ best player.
Sam Gordon: Over — Try as they may, the Ravens won’t stop Carr’s favorite target,
Heidi Fang: Over — My expectations are 7 to 8 receptions with close to 100 yards and a touchdown.
Lamar Jackson rushing attempts O/U 10.5
Vinny Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders will try to contain Jackson in a way that keeps him in the pocket.
Ed Graney: Over — Given the lack of healthy running backs, it would seem Jackson might take off a few times.
Adam Hill: Over — Jackson exceeded this number in eight of the final nine games last season.
Sam Gordon: Over — The Ravens are down several running backs, putting more of an onus on Jackson to make plays with his legs.
Heidi Fang: Over — Jackson isn’t only going to have to run more often, there should be plays designed for him to run as well.
Lamar Jackson longest completion O/U 33.5
Vinny Bonsignore: Under — The back end of the Raiders’ defense is much improved.
Ed Graney: Under — Adam Hill insists this is going over based on some weird stat from last season. It’s 2021, baby.
Adam Hill: In his last two season openers, Jackson combined to go 37-for-45 for 599 yards. Expect him to draw safety Trevon Moehrig in with the run game and then test the rookie over the top.
Sam Gordon: Over — Jackson doesn’t hesitate to throw the ball down the field.
Heidi Fang: Over — Jackson has the arm for the deep ball. Finding a way to connect with Mark Andrews or Marquise Brown for 35-plus yards seems a certainty.
Josh Jacobs rush yards O/U 49.5
Vinny Bonsignore: Over — Jacobs will be in the 75-yard range
Ed Graney: Over — Put it this way — If he doesn’t go over, this game likely isn’t close.
Adam Hill: Under — That Jacobs is dealing with a toe injury and is likely to split carries to some degree with Kenyan Drake makes this number bigger than it looks.
Sam Gordon: Under — The Ravens boasted the sixth-best rushing defense in 2020, plus top free agent acquisition Kenyan Drake will likely see some carries as well.
Heidi Fang: Over — Do not be scared off by his limited practice days or that Kenyan Drake is a part of the backfield. I think Jacobs will finish in the 70-yard range.