Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow could thrive under new regime

New coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler come from a place where slot receivers have become stars. They already have a soft spot for Hunter Renfrow.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) sets up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) line up at wide receiver as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to them prior to the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches the ball as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The new Raiders’ braintrust is going to get an earlier look than expected at one of their players.

Three Raiders were originally selected to Sunday’s Pro Bowl, but wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was added to the AFC roster as an injury replacement just as new coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler were being introduced this week.

Renfrow joined linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole on the roster.

“I’m super excited for Hunter and the other guys who made the Pro Bowl,” McDaniels said. “It’s special for those guys and well deserved.”

Ziegler may already have a soft spot for Renfrow.

“I was an undersized slot receiver and a punt and kick returner (at John Carroll University), so obviously Hunter Renfrow is someone who naturally comes to mind,” he said of the players he’s looking forward to working with on the Raiders. “He’s a talented player. But Josh and I are really excited to get to know all these players and work with all these players. Hopefully the staff we put together allows them to become the best versions of themselves.”

Renfrow, a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2019, had a breakout campaign to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

He caught 103 passes on 128 targets, shattering career highs with 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 26-year-old could even see his role expand if McDaniels’ history is any indication.

Over the last two decades in New England, sub-6 footers like Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amnedola have thrived in the slot.

While Jakobi Meyers is a bit taller, he played quite a bit in the slot this season and became the Patriots’ top receiver.

That history came up in McDaniels’ first meeting with Renfrow upon accepting the job.

“We were talking about the slot receivers I’ve coached and that I’ve had the privilege to work with. I told him how excited I was to have the opportunity to work with him in our offense,” McDaniels said.

Of course, Renfrow isn’t the only player McDaniels is excited to work with now that he has hit the ground running in his second head coaching job.

He listed a whole slew of players he has already spoken with since arriving in the building, including Darren Waller, Derek Carr, Kolton Miller, Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman.

“I’ve been super impressed with them and their perspective,” he said. “You don’t treat them all the same, but everyone will be treated equally. My favorite player is the next one who walks in the door.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.