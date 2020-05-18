Prominent big-state governors open to return of pro sports

The governors of California, New York and Texas made announcements at separate news conferences, and their comments could spark nationwide momentum to bring back pro sports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new criteria related to coronavirus hospitalizations and testing that could allow counties to open faster than the state, during a news conference at Mustards Grill in Napa, Calif., Monday May 18, 2020. Newsom says the new criteria could apply to 53 of the state's 58 counties. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Monday, May 18, 2020. Abbott said that childcare f)acilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs the media during a coronavirus news conference at his office in New York City, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (John Roca/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Three governors of the biggest states provided hope Monday that professional sports could soon return after a pause in competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governors of California, New York and Texas made announcements at separate news conferences, and their comments could spark nationwide momentum to bring back pro sports.

That could mean the Golden Knights finishing their season and the Raiders beginning theirs. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday that he would decide by the end of this month whether restrictions could be further eased depending on the results of the Phase One reopenings that began May 9.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said pro sports without fans could be played by early June, a significant relaxation of previous statements that cast doubt on events being played at all this year. His previous remarks prompted speculation that the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers might consider playing games at Allegiant Stadium.

Newsom stressed that California city and county governments could move slower based on local conditions, but called this announcement a start to “organizing around what (a return) might look like.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state is the hardest hit by the coronavirus, tweeted that New York state “is ready and willing to partner with major sports teams that are interested in playing games safely, without fans.” He echoed that statement at his news conference.

New York State is ready and willing to partner with major sports teams that are interested in playing games safely, without fans. If our professional sports teams can make it work (& be safe) on their end, we’re supportive. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott set May 31 as the start date for pro sports to return to his state, and like the other governors, said that spectators would not be allowed in the near future.

“Let’s be clear, COVID-19 still exists in Texas,” Abbott said. “Our goal is to find ways to coexist with COVID-19 as safely as possible.”

The return of pro sports likely would have little effect on whether college athletics are played on time because those events rely more heavily on in-game revenue.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.