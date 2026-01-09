Pros and cons of 5 coaches the Raiders interviewed this week

A look at the five coaches the Las Vegas Raiders interviewed this week in their search to replace Pete Carroll, and the pros and cons of each candidate.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs off the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) confers with quarterbacks coach Davis Webb in the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders wasted no time beginning their search for a new coach, interviewing five candidates in three days after firing Pete Carroll on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Raiders interviewed Davis Webb, the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, they spoke with former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

They wrapped up the first week of interviews by talking with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday.

They will extend their search next week before deciding on whom to bring in for second interviews.

A look at the pros and cons of each candidate they interviewed this week:

Webb

Pros

It hasn’t taken Webb, 30, long to capture the attention of the NFL as a bright offensive mind, innovative thinker and teacher. Within league circles, he is seen as a future head coach who only needs time to develop and build his resume.

One could argue his three years on the coaching sideline are far too little to hand him the keys to a franchise, but he could be that rare case of a coach who is ahead of his years.

Cons

It’s hard to overlook the inexperience or that Webb has not even been a coordinator. It would be a massive leap of faith to think he could jump from quarterbacks coach to head coach.

Stefanski

Pros

Stefanski, 43, led the Browns to two postseason appearances and a playoff win in Cleveland despite dysfunction and a meddling owner who forced quarterback changes against Stefanski’s wishes. He is a bright, measured, innovative leader comfortable as the face of a franchise and an ideal candidate to groom a young quarterback.

Cons

Stefanski’s calm demeanor can be viewed as a weakness just as much as a strength, and there were complaints that it wasn’t strong enough to inspire players. The Browns especially needed a strong leader to push them beyond their talent and circumstances.

Joseph

Pros

Joseph, 53, is an unquestioned defensive mind with a sharp personnel and schematic mind to help fix the Raiders’ defense. The Broncos fielded the top-ranked defense in the NFL this season.

Cons

It’s hard to overlook the two years Joseph spent as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, or the lack of progress the team made under him. Does he deserve a second chance? Probably. But can the Raiders afford to take a chance on another coach who might be better suited as a coordinator?

Nagy

Pros

Go back and look at what Nagy, 47, did as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, inheriting quarterback Mitch Trubisky and pushing them to the playoffs two times in four seasons. In retrospect, Nagy got a lot out of what turned out to be a little. He would be a great fit with a young quarterback.

Cons

The Bears regressed offensively during Nagy’s tenure, and he struggled with time management and developing quarterback Justin Fields. Can the Raiders afford to turn their future and young quarterback over to someone who hasn’t proven he has learned from his mistakes?

Kubiak

Pros

Kubiak, 38, gets high grades for his schemes and innovation, and it’s hard to overlook his work in Seattle, building a top-three offense and getting the most out of quarterback Sam Darnold. He could be the next budding offensive mind to make a successful transition to being a head coach.

Cons

For all of Kubiak’s schematic creativity, there are concerns within league circles that his flatline personality isn’t suited for commanding a locker room and leading a football team.

