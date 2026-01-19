Pros and cons of Sean McDermott hiring by the Las Vegas Raiders

The Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott as coach after nine seasons Monday, leaving some wondering if the Las Vegas Raiders might be interested in hiring him.

What does the firing of Sean McDermott as Buffalo Bills coach mean for the Las Vegas Raiders?

To be determined … on whether or not the Raiders have any interest.

The Bills fired McDermott after nine seasons Monday following another year without a Super Bowl appearance.

It came on the same day the Raiders interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in person in Miami, hours before the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium.

A contingent of Raiders officials was expected at the game to watch Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the team’s likely choice with the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft.

McDermott and the Bills ended the season with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round, the fourth time in five years Buffalo was knocked out at that stage of the playoffs.

“Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past nine seasons,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

The Raiders are about to begin the second phase of their process with in-person interviews. Here are some pros and cons of making McDermott their coach:

Pros

1. He wins. McDermott was 98-50 with Buffalo and twice made the AFC championship game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on both occasions. He won five straight AFC East titles and finished second behind the New England Patriots this season. He had one losing season in the nine years. For a team such as the Raiders, starving for any semblance of success, such a resume might be enticing to research further.

2. He can create a positive culture. His message and leadership resonated with players, many of whom spoke out in support of McDermott after his firing was announced. One, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, posted this to his Instagram story: “This (bleep) here is so stupid honestly sickening. The best coach I’ve ever been around.”

3. Even though he’s a defensive-minded coach, he pushed all the right buttons in bringing in skilled offensive minds such as Brian Daboll and Joe Brady to groom Josh Allen into an MVP and one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. McDermott could do the same for the Raiders as they look for someone to develop a quarterback such as Mendoza.

Cons

1. Yes, he’s a defensive-minded coach, and the Raiders would be better served with a young offensive mind if they are about to take Mendoza as their franchise quarterback. And it’s Buffalo’s defense that usually let the Bills down during their run of seven straight playoff appearances.

2. He wins but can’t win the big one. Can’t even get to the big one. Sure, Raiders fans would likely salivate at the numbers McDermott posted in Buffalo. But if you’re going to rebuild your team, you do so with the idea of winning a Super Bowl. McDermott was 8-8 in the postseason.

3. Is McDermott up for a rebuild? Age (51) isn’t an issue. But the Raiders need a coach committed to a patient, prudent process. He might not share that sort of timeline. That goes back, perhaps, to identifying a young coordinator who would be more apt to accept how truly far the Raiders are from contending in the AFC West, no matter a Super Bowl. This is going to take time, and someone who has won as much as McDermott might be looking for a spot set up to find success at a quicker rate.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.