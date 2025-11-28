Raider mailbag: How safe is Carroll after recent coordinator firings?

The Raiders have fired their offensive and special teams coordinators over the last two weeks. Is Pete Carroll’s job safe?

Where did Raiders go wrong under Kelly and what can Olson fix?

The Raiders head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday. It will mark the debut of interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who replaced the recently fired Chip Kelly.

The Raiders (2-9) have now made two major coordinator changes over the last three weeks, including the dismissal of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Nov. 7.

It begs a question from Raiders fans: If the losing continues, how secure is the future of coach Pete Carroll?

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Manny (@Manflo619): Is Carroll a one-and-done with the Raiders?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders will take a look at every level of the operation after a disappointing season. And that will include Carroll, who was hired to raise the team’s floor but has failed to reach that objective.

Among the questions that need to be asked is whether Carroll’s timeline for contention is in sync with the Raiders’. It was obvious, based on his comments before the season, that he felt the team was closer to competing than rebuilding.

The Raiders’ results suggest otherwise. This roster needs major help.

No one is questioning Carroll’s resume or capabilities. But is he willing to oversee a rebuild at age 74? Or should the Raiders find a younger coach who can grow alongside the team?

STACEMAN (@thatspicyguy68): Any names to consider as replacements for Carroll?

Bonsignore: There are a number of intriguing coaching candidates out there.

Some offensive coordinators to keep in mind are Joe Brady (Bills), Todd Monken (Ravens) and Frank Smith (Dolphins). Some defensive coordinators to watch are Robert Saleh (49ers), Jeff Hafley (Packers), Ejiro Evero (Panthers), Jesse Minter (Chargers), Aden Durde (Seahawks) and Anthony Weaver (Dolphins).

AZ_Raider75 (@AZRaider75): Do we expect (left tackle) Kolton Miller or (right guard) Jackson Powers-Johnson back this season? Who are projected to be the most enticing free agent OL candidates this offseason?

Bonsignore: Miller could return from his ankle injury, but it’s unclear whether Powers-Johnson will return from his.

Some pending free agents to know are guard David Edwards (Bills), centers Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), Connor McGovern (Bills) and Cade Mays (Panthers) and tackles Braden Smith (Colts), Rasheed Walker (Packers) and Jonah Williams (Cardinals).

Dan O’Neil (@CLC4eva): What should we take from the second- and third-round picks getting negligible, if any, playing time?

Bonsignore: That Carroll is putting more emphasis on trying to win every game than developing young players.

Even if it means that rookie draft picks like wide receiver Jack Bech (second round), wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. (fourth round) and offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant (third round) get minimal playing time.

Mark Holmlund (@MarkHolmlund): (Quarterback) Geno Smith is well-liked and respected by his coaches … and fellow players, but his interactions with the fans are questionable at best. What gives?

Bonsignore: There is no excuse for the obscene gesture Smith directed at fans following the Raiders’ loss to the Browns on Nov. 23. It was the result of his growing frustration with how the season has unfolded and the moment got the best of him. But he knows he has to be better.

