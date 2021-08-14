104°F
Raiders

Raider Nation out in full force for Raiders vs. Seahawks — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2021 - 6:25 pm
Fans yell for players before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), center, chats with fans on the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stretches on the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greets fans on the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden greets fans while leaving the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden chats with friends on the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans watch players warm-up before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans walks the concourse before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Tony Garcia of Santa Ana, Calif., holds up a rally towel before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Food stall employees wait for customers at Allegiant Stadium before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders' NFL mascot Raider Rusher high fives fans while walking the concourse of Allegiant Stadium before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders fans make their way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans Isabella Luna, left, Carmen Tellez and Lisette Dominguez tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Darrell Padilla grills burgers while tailgating outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans watch players warm up before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
An Allegiant Stadium employee shows a mask required sign to a fan attending a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Gorilla Rilla raises his arms after making it inside of Allegiant Stadium before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders fans make their way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A Seattle Seahawks fan outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Justin Huggins outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans make their way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Angela Martinez, of Phoenix, poses for a photo in the concourse at Allegiant Stadium before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans walks the concourse before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders fans Laurie Rayner, left, Ginger Brown and John Gaynor cheer outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans climb the stairs to enter before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Invited dignitaries join Raiders owner Mark Davis before fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Carlos Santana and Marie Osmond are introduced during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans cheer outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Eddie Valencia Jr., right, throws a pass to his dad Eddie Valencia outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Ramon Lopes outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas super fans Raider Penguin, right, and Darkness Rainz outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders super fan “Violator” makes his way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan John Ioane celebrates outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raider Javi is one of the first fans to enter before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Security outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Traffic outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders fans finally get to watch their team en masse as the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.

Finally!

It’s been a long time coming for players and fans alike, but tonight the Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to take the field in front of a full crowd at their new home, Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is ready for kickoff!

Minutes before kickoff, and Allegiant Stadium is filling up to its capacity of 65,ooo. Raider Nation is out in full force!

Hanging out

This looks to be a favorite spot to hang out before, during or after the game. And you can’t beat the view. Fans were gathering in the Coors Light Landing around the Al Davis Memorial torch before today’s game.

Only in Vegas …

Parking check-in

Two hours before kickoff, plenty of traffic, but also plenty of parking.

Raiders House Band performs for fans

David Perrico and his band are entertaining Raiders fans eagerly awaiting the 6 p.m. kickoff, while some fans pose for pictures in the Black Hole section of Allegiant Stadium.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens Allegiant Stadium

After sitting complete for 379 days, Raiders owner Mark Davis carried out the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, officially opening the $2 billion facility to Raider Nation.

Former Raiders player Jim Otto, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis and union leader Tommy White celebrate with fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With the Raiders playing their inaugural season last year without fans, the team’s first preseason game of the year has as much hype as any game not in the regular season.

Davis himself hasn’t been to an event at the stadium, after vowing to fans that if they couldn’t attend, he wouldn’t either.

“It feels like it’s been 60 years,” Davis said of the year-long wait. “Finally we get to go home.”

Among the invited guests who took part in the ribbon cutting were Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and entertainer Carlos Santana.

Fans already began congregating around the stadium as the Raider faithful began carrying out the first official tailgate parties in the organization’s history here. Tailgating was a staple when the team was in Oakland, and early on, it is evident that tradition translated over to Southern Nevada.

— Mick Akers

Stay with us all day we as bring you live reports on the fan experience that only Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium can provide.

What you need to know

Check out the following links for everything you need to know — on and off the field — ahead of Saturday night’s game.

Fan’s guide to Allegiant Stadium

What to watch in the Raiders preseason opener

Mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium

Field of Dreams: An in-depth look at Allegiant Stadium


THE LATEST
Dr. Miriam Adelson honored at Raiders preseason opener
By / RJ

Miriam Adelson, the co-founder of the Adelson Foundation and widow of Sheldon Adelson, was honored with a video detailing the countless charitable contributions of herself and the organization before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

 
Vegas Nation Gameday Live: Raiders-Seahawks preview
RJ

Fans are welcomed into Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Seahawks, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal talks to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis.