Raider Nation out in full force for Raiders vs. Seahawks — LIVE BLOG
It’s been a long time coming for players and fans alike, but tonight the Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to take the field in front of a full crowd at their new home, Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fans finally get to watch their team en masse as the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.
Finally!
The @Raiders enter @AllegiantStadm for the 1st time in front of fans.
Allegiant Stadium is ready for kickoff!
Minutes before kickoff, and Allegiant Stadium is filling up to its capacity of 65,ooo. Raider Nation is out in full force!
The seats are filling in as kickoff is minutes away!
Hanging out
This looks to be a favorite spot to hang out before, during or after the game. And you can’t beat the view. Fans were gathering in the Coors Light Landing around the Al Davis Memorial torch before today’s game.
The Coors Light Landing area around the Al Davis Memorial torch is a fan-favorite hangout spot pregame here at Allegiant Stadium.
Only in Vegas …
Question I get all the time: Is there really a nightclub I'm the end zone at Allegiant Stadium?
Parking check-in
Two hours before kickoff, plenty of traffic, but also plenty of parking.
RAIDERS GAMEDAY PARKING: I am out on Polaris Ave. where Allegiant Stadium officials are saying optimal parking time is almost over.
Plenty of parking left and plenty of staff on hand to direct attendees.
Raiders House Band performs for fans
David Perrico and his band are entertaining Raiders fans eagerly awaiting the 6 p.m. kickoff, while some fans pose for pictures in the Black Hole section of Allegiant Stadium.
Fans taking pics with Gorilla Rilla in the south end zone area, the Black Hole section of Allegiant Stadium
Hello .#NoybelGorgoy @Raiders #DavidPerrico
Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens Allegiant Stadium
After sitting complete for 379 days, Raiders owner Mark Davis carried out the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, officially opening the $2 billion facility to Raider Nation.
With the Raiders playing their inaugural season last year without fans, the team’s first preseason game of the year has as much hype as any game not in the regular season.
Davis himself hasn’t been to an event at the stadium, after vowing to fans that if they couldn’t attend, he wouldn’t either.
“It feels like it’s been 60 years,” Davis said of the year-long wait. “Finally we get to go home.”
A quick chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis before he welcomes in Raider Nation to Allegiant Stadium.
Among the invited guests who took part in the ribbon cutting were Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and entertainer Carlos Santana.
Fans already began congregating around the stadium as the Raider faithful began carrying out the first official tailgate parties in the organization’s history here. Tailgating was a staple when the team was in Oakland, and early on, it is evident that tradition translated over to Southern Nevada.
— Mick Akers
Raiders owner Mark Davis hypes the crowd up as they enter Allegiant Stadium for the first time for a Raiders game.
Stay with us all day we as bring you live reports on the fan experience that only Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium can provide.
What you need to know
Check out the following links for everything you need to know — on and off the field — ahead of Saturday night’s game.
The calm before the storm
Let there be fans!
