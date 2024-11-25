Raiders speak after loss against Broncos
Raiders speak to the media after the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Raiders lost their seventh straight game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, falling to the Broncos 29-19. One bright spot was the play of running back Ameer Abdullah.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken left collarbone during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are down top two running backs and two starting corners against the Broncos.
The Raiders will try to end a six-game losing skid when they return home to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
Long Island running backs who have known each other since they were 9 and squared off in their last high school game now find themselves as teammates with the Raiders.
Handicapper Scott Kellen leads the contest with a 33-22 record against the spread, and Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is in second place at 32-23.
The Raiders thought their defense could be one of the best in the NFL this season. Instead, it’s one of the worst. Here are some reasons for the unit’s downfall.
TheAplay.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Week 12 Sunday and Monday game and makes predictions for each matchup.
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is giving the team reason for confidence as it visits Allegiant Stadium to face the Raiders.
Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.