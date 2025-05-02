Raiders’ 1st-round draft pick gets familiar uniform number

Thanks to one of his new teammates, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will wear a familiar jersey number with the Raiders.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Thanks to veteran kicker Daniel Carlson, Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty will wear a familiar jersey number in his first NFL season.

Carlson is switching to No. 8, the number he wore his first two years with the Raiders, meaning his former No. 2 is open to Jeanty, the Raiders’ rookie running back from Boise State.

The Raiders officially announced the number switch and uniform designations for their entire 11-player rookie draft class on Friday.

Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up last year, will wear the No. 2 he made famous at Boise State with the nickname “Deuce.”

Wide receiver Jack Bech, the Raiders’ second-round pick from TCU, will wear No. 18. Dont’e Thornton, a wide receiver from Tennessee, is No. 10. Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter is No. 26.

Offensive linemen Charles Grant (William & Mary) and Caleb Rogers (Texas Tech) are No. 60 and 76, respectively.

Tonka Hemingway, a defensive tackle from South Carolina, is No. 97, and JJ Pegues, a defensive lineman from Ole Miss, is No. 92.

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller will wear No. 5, and Montana State athlete Tommy Mellott is No. 19.

Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg will wear No. 54.

