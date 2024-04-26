Raiders’ 1st-round pick Brock Bowers grew up in 49ers household

The Raiders introduced tight end Brock Bowers, their first-round pick in the NFL draft, and he discussed growing up in the shadow of the organization’s training camp.

Graney: Love the player, but not so much the pick for Raiders

Who could Raiders take on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft?

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers considers a question as he speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks as his parents listen in during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers considers a question as he speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers enters the room to speak during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers considers a question as he speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders introduced tight end Brock Bowers, their first-round pick in the NFL draft, at Intermountain Health Performance Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brock Bowers never could have dreamed that he would be drafted by the NFL franchise that held training camp each year on the fields adjacent to his middle school in Napa, California.

Yet that’s exactly what happened Thursday when the Raiders called the former Redwood Middle School student’s name as the 13th pick of the NFL draft’s first round.

“If someone would have told me that then, I’d have been like, ‘No way,’” he said of joining the Raiders. “It’s crazy.”

Bowers said one of the most enduring memories of the Raiders training at his school was being able to get quarterback Derek Carr’s autograph.

“It’s kind of cool how things come full circle like that,” said Bowers, who admitted he grew up in a 49ers household. “I remember going to watch them. It’s cool how it all comes around.”

The Raiders no longer train in his hometown of Napa now that they have relocated to Las Vegas, where the former Georgia star tight end was formally introduced Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.