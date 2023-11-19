Raiders’ 2-game winning streak under Antonio Pierce ends

The Raiders lost for the first time in three games under interim coach Antonio Pierce, falling to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI — The Raiders lost for the first time under interim coach Antonio Pierce, falling to the Dolphins 20-13 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, making his third start, finished 24 of 41 for 271 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. His interception in the end zone by Jalen Ramsey with 22 seconds left sealed the Dolphins’ win.

Davante Adams caught seven passes for 82 yards. His 46-yard touchdown reception was the Raiders’ only TD.

After rushing for at least 125 yards in each of the past two games, the Raiders managed only 36 yards on the ground.

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins (7-3). Tyreek Hill caught 10 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders defense kept the team in the game by forcing three turnovers. Tagovailoa was intercepted once and lost a fumble, and tight end Julian Hill lost a fumble.

The Raiders (5-6) had won their first two games under Pierce, who took over when Josh McDaniels was fired after eight games. They defeated the Giants and Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

