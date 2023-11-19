65°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ 2-game winning streak under Antonio Pierce ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 1:11 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2023 - 1:15 pm
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pressure Miami Do ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pressure Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89) before he fumbles the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'v ...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo’ ...
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo’s, not pictured, fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams’ (17) touchd ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams’ (17) touchdown score during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) works to get past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs ( ...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) works to get past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Miami Dolphins linebackers David Long Jr. (51) and Bradley Chubb (2) tackle Las Vegas Raiders r ...
Miami Dolphins linebackers David Long Jr. (51) and Bradley Chubb (2) tackle Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce gestures during the first half of an NFL fo ...
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami Dol ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A Miami Dolphins fan and Raiders fan interact after Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ ...
A Miami Dolphins fan and Raiders fan interact after Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ (17) touchdown during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL f ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) listens to offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) listens to offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and heads to the end zone during the fir ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and heads to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the f ...
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce applauds after an extra point is kicked during the fi ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce applauds after an extra point is kicked during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an ...
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL f ...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates the team’s fourth down stop with defen ...
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates the team’s fourth down stop with defensive players during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) stops Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on a fo ...
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) stops Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on a fourth down play during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches the game during the second half of an NFL f ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — The Raiders lost for the first time under interim coach Antonio Pierce, falling to the Dolphins 20-13 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, making his third start, finished 24 of 41 for 271 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. His interception in the end zone by Jalen Ramsey with 22 seconds left sealed the Dolphins’ win.

Davante Adams caught seven passes for 82 yards. His 46-yard touchdown reception was the Raiders’ only TD.

After rushing for at least 125 yards in each of the past two games, the Raiders managed only 36 yards on the ground.

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins (7-3). Tyreek Hill caught 10 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders defense kept the team in the game by forcing three turnovers. Tagovailoa was intercepted once and lost a fumble, and tight end Julian Hill lost a fumble.

The Raiders (5-6) had won their first two games under Pierce, who took over when Josh McDaniels was fired after eight games. They defeated the Giants and Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

