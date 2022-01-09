Raiders’ 2022 opponents almost set

Before they played Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders’ 2022 opponents were all but set.

The only question is whether the Raiders finish second or third in their division. That would determine two AFC opponents and an NFC foe.

The Raiders play eight home games and nine road games next season, the opposite of this season because of the 17-game schedule. They will play the AFC South and NFC West divisions. Their 17th game will be on the road and will come from the NFC South, either the Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders opponents

Home

Denver Broncos*

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

AFC East TBD

Away

Denver Broncos*

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans

AFC North TBD

NFC South TBD

Seattle Seahawks

* — AFC West Division game.

– Bill Bradley