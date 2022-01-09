60°F
Raiders’ 2022 opponents almost set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2022 - 10:53 am
 
A large logo is painted on the floor in the expansive locker room within the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Henderson. A sign says if you step on it you owe 25 push-ups as payback. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ 2022 opponents were all but set before they played Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The only question is whether the Raiders finish second or third in their division. That would determine two AFC opponents and an NFC foe.

The Raiders play eight home games and nine road games next season, the opposite of this season because of the 17-game schedule. They will play the AFC South and NFC West divisions. Their 17th game will be on the road and will come from the NFC South, either the Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders opponents

Home

Denver Broncos*

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

AFC East TBD

Away

Denver Broncos*

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans

AFC North TBD

NFC South TBD

Seattle Seahawks

* — AFC West Division game.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

– Bill Bradley

