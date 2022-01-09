Raiders’ 2022 opponents almost set
Before they played Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders’ 2022 opponents were all but set.
The only question is whether the Raiders finish second or third in their division. That would determine two AFC opponents and an NFC foe.
The Raiders play eight home games and nine road games next season, the opposite of this season because of the 17-game schedule. They will play the AFC South and NFC West divisions. Their 17th game will be on the road and will come from the NFC South, either the Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders opponents
Home
Denver Broncos*
Kansas City Chiefs*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
AFC East TBD
Away
Denver Broncos*
Kansas City Chiefs*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
AFC North TBD
NFC South TBD
Seattle Seahawks
* — AFC West Division game.
– Bill Bradley