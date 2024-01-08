45°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ 2024 opponents set after regular-season finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 9:27 am
 
The Raiders kick off to the Denver Broncos in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Sta ...
The Raiders kick off to the Denver Broncos in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders-Broncos season finale had no playoff implications, but the game between the division rivals did have a major impact for next season.

The Raiders finished second in the AFC West with their 27-14 victory Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and bumped the Broncos to third. Both teams finished 8-9, but the Raiders won the tiebreaker by virtue of a sweep in the season series.

Not only does that mean the Raiders will draft at No. 13, one spot behind Denver, but the Broncos will have the benefit of a third-place schedule while the Raiders draw a more difficult slate.

Three games are determined by the final standings. For the AFC West next season, teams will play the corresponding teams from the AFC South, AFC East and NFC West.

So the Raiders will host the Jaguars and play road games against the Rams and Dolphins in addition to the predetermined set of opponents that are known years in advance.

It’s possible one of the games will be designated an international game, but those matchups will not be unveiled until the NFL announces the complete schedule with times and dates in the spring.

Here’s the teams the Raiders will play:

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Browns, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Jaguars.

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Ravens, Saints, Dolphins, Rams.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

