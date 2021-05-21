Raiders’ 3 preseason games finalized

The Raiders’ first preseason game will be at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th. They will play the Rams and 49ers on the road.

The Raiderettes leave the field before fans spread throughout the stands during the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Party at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ first preseason game will be at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, the club announced on Friday.

Provided everything remains on track with COVID-19 and the full reopening of Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium is expected to be operating at full capacity at that point. It will be the first time the Raiders will play a game in front of fans at their new stadium.

The Raiders will be on the road for their remaining two preseason games: 7 p.m. Saturday, August 21, against the Rams at SoFi Stadium and 1 p.m. Sunday, August 29, against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

