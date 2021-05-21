Raiders’ 3 preseason games finalized
The Raiders’ first preseason game will be at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th. They will play the Rams and 49ers on the road.
The Raiders’ first preseason game will be at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, the club announced on Friday.
Provided everything remains on track with COVID-19 and the full reopening of Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium is expected to be operating at full capacity at that point. It will be the first time the Raiders will play a game in front of fans at their new stadium.
The Raiders will be on the road for their remaining two preseason games: 7 p.m. Saturday, August 21, against the Rams at SoFi Stadium and 1 p.m. Sunday, August 29, against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
