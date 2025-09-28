Raiders 4th-year RB among inactives, giving veteran opportunity

The Raiders are making fourth-year running back Zamir White inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears, giving veteran Raheem Mostert an opportunity.

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) prepares to return a kickoff during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White, who was Ashton Jeanty’s top backup the first three weeks of the season, is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The Raiders (1-2) have struggled to get their running game going, and White has struggled on special teams. That’s opened the door for veteran Raheem Mostert to be active for the first time this season.

The Raiders’ other inactives are tight end Michael Mayer (concussion), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), rookie offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers and defensive linemen Leki Fotu and Tonka Hemingway.

