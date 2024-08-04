Raiders’ 53-man roster prediction: Which rookies make the cut?

Here is a stab at what the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster could look like after the team’s first two weeks of training camp.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his defense run drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pushes defensive end Elerson Smith (92) making contact with defensive end TJ Franklin (57) while shadowed by head coach Antonio Pierce on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his players on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) joins teammates on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce works with linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on a drill during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ roster is starting to take shape two weeks into training camp.

Here is an early look at who could make the initial 53:

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Aidan O’Connell

Reserve: Gardner Minshew

Missed the cut: Carter Bradley, Anthony Brown

Breakdown: The Raiders’ largest remaining question is who wins the starting job between O’Connell and Minshew. Neither has distinguished himself so far. Brown could make the team if the Raiders decide to keep three quarterbacks.

Running back (4)

Starter: Zamir White

Reserves: Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube

Missed the cut: Brittain Brown, Sincere McCormick

Breakdown: White looks ready to take over the starting role from Josh Jacobs, while Mattison will fill in as the backup. Laube, the rookie sixth-round pick from New Hampshire, is opening eyes in camp and could push Abdullah for snaps as the third-down back. Both Laube and Abdullah will contribute on special teams.

Receiver (6)

Starters: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker

Reserves: Kristian Wilkerson, DJ Turner, Jalen Guyton

Missed the cut: Alex Bachman, Ramel Keyton, Tulu Griffin, Jeff Foreman, Tyreik McAllister, Terrell Bynum, Keelan Doss

Breakdown: Michael Gallup’s surprise retirement changed the dynamic of this group. It’s opened the door for Wilkerson, who just needs to work on catching the ball consistently. Guyton could be in danger of losing his spot after missing the first two weeks of camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. That gives Keyton, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee, a chance to make the team.

Tight end (3)

Starter: Michael Mayer

Reserves: Brock Bowers, Harrison Bryant

Missed the cut: Cole Fotheringham, Zach Gentry, John Samuel Shenker

Breakdown: The Raiders are loaded at tight end. This group could be one of the best in the NFL by the end of the season.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Andre James, RG Dylan Parham, RT Thayer Munford Jr.

Reserves: G Cody Whitehair, OT DJ Glaze, OT Andrus Peat, G Jordan Meredith

Missed the cut: G Ben Brown, OT Jalen McKenzie, OT Dalton Wagner, OT Andrew Coker, G Clark Barrington, G Jake Johanning, C Will Putnam, OL Corey Luciano

Breakdown: Miller and Powers-Johnson remain on the PUP list, but the Raiders are confident they will be ready for the season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8. Peat and Whitehair, two former Pro Bowlers, are stepping up with Miller and Powers-Johnson out. Glaze, a rookie third-round pick out of Maryland, has been one of the pleasant surprises of camp. Meredith will also be a valuable backup because he can play all over the line of scrimmage.

Edge rushers (5)

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce

Reserves: Tyree Wilson, Janarius Robinson, Charles Snowden

Missed the cut: Elerson Smith, David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr., TJ Franklin

Breakdown: Crosby and Koonce have been dominant in camp. Wilson is taking baby steps after a foot injury sabotaged his rookie year, but he needs to get on track to reach his potential. The Raiders love Robinson’s tools. They just need him to be more consistent. Snowden is earning his spot in camp.

Interior defensive line (5)

Starters: Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins

Reserves: Adam Butler, Byron Young, Nesta Jade Silvera

Missed the cut: Marquan McCall, Noah Shannon, Tomari Fox, Matthew Butler

Breakdown: Wilkins has arrived as advertised. The marquee free-agent signing has energized the whole defensive line room.

Jenkins and Adam Butler have been solid, while Young looks likely to contribute as a sophomore. Matthew Butler and Jade Silvera are competing for the last roster spot here.

Linebacker (5)

Starters: Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo

Reserves: Luke Masterson, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Burney

Missed the cut: Amari Gainer, Kana’i Mauga

Breakdown: The Raiders are happy with their top three at this position in Spillane, Deablo and Masterson. They’ve also been impressed with Eichenberg, the rookie fifth-round pick from Ohio State. Burney is making strides his second season as well.

Cornerback (6)

Starters: Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs

Reserves: Brandon Facyson, Decamerion Richardson, M.J. Devonshire

Missed the cut: Sam Webb, Cornell Armstrong, Ja’Quan Sheppard, Rayshad Williams, Woo Governor

Breakdown: Bennett appears to have won the third starting cornerback job next to Jones and Hobbs thanks to a solid camp. The trio looks strong, as Jones and Hobbs have been dominant. Rookies Richardson and Devonshire are making plays as well. Armstrong is also performing well enough to have a case for a spot.

Safety (5)

Starters: Tre’von Moehrig, Marcus Epps

Reserves: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith, Trey Taylor

Missed the cut: Jaydon Grant, Phalen Sanford

Breakdown: This is a solid group. Epps, Moehrig and Pola-Mao offer experience, versatility and playmaking ability. Taylor and Smith could develop into starters down the road.

Specialists (3)

K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Breakdown: The Raiders will once again field a top-notch group here.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X