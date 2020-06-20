106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders’ 53-man roster projection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2020 - 2:08 pm
 

The Raider have undergone a near complete overhaul since the arrival of head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, and it has created their most competitive roster in years. There are several brewing position battles heading into training camp, which could lead to some surprising roster and starting lineup decisions.

Among the positions to keep an eye on is quarterback, where the addition of Lynn Bowden, a former college quarterback and current rookie running back, could impact how many quarterbacks the Raiders keep on the roster.

The presence of Bowden and his ability to command the playbook and master multiple roles could also squeeze newly acquired running back Devontae Booker off the roster.

The Raiders might face a difficult decision at wide receiver, where the additions of Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards could pit veterans Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor against each other for a final roster spot.

Along the offensive line, a deep and versatile group is expected to push third-year backup Brandon Parker to either step up or be in danger of losing a job. The same is the case at defensive end, where Arden Key is running out of time to make his mark, and at a slot cornerback, where veteran Lamarcus Joyner needs a big bounce-back year but could get pushed by highly regarded rookie Amik Robertson.

Here is a look at how the final 53-man roster shakes out:

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in action during the second half of an NFL football game ...
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Quarterback

Derek Carr

Marcus Mariota

COMMENT: The Raiders could opt to keep three quarterbacks again, in which case Nathan Peterman makes the team. But a competitive roster across the board leaves precious little wiggle room, and the presence of Lynn Bowden, who could play quarterback in an emergency situation, creates comfort in case either Carr or Mariota were injured.

Wide Receiver

Tyrell Williams

Hunter Renfrow

Henry Ruggs

Bryan Edwards

Nelson Agholor

Zay Jones

COMMENT: It would not be a surprise if the Raiders kept five wide receivers rather than six, with the final spot a battle between Jones and Agholor. But both add experience and the potential for production, so each makes the team.

Running Back

Josh Jacobs

Jalen Richard

Alec Ingold

Lynn Bowden

COMMENT: It was tempting to keep five running backs, in which case Devontae Booker makes the team, and the Raiders might well go in that direction while cutting back along the offensive line. But Bowden changes the landscape here, and with the Raiders eager to tap into his unique skill set, he and Richard are perfectly fine as the backups to Jacobs, with Ingold manning the fullback position.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller in action during the second half of an NFL football gam ...
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Tight End

Darren Waller

Jason Witten

Foster Moreau

Derek Carrier

COMMENT: The Raiders have some wiggle room here and could opt to keep three tight ends to open a roster spot elsewhere. On the other hand, Gruden’s fondness for multiple-tight end formations means they could buck a trend and carry four.

Offensive Tackle

Trent Brown

Kolton Miller

David Sharpe

Brandon Parker

COMMENT: Brandon Parker needs to pick it up, and by no means is he a lock to make the team. If the Raiders keep an extra quarterback. running back or defensive end, Parker could be the odd man out.

Offensive Guard

Richie Incognito

Gabe Jackson

Denzelle Good

John Simpson

COMMENT: The Raiders are in good shape at guard, for the present and the future. While,there was some talk about parting ways with Jackson to create salary cap relief, he seems safe for 2020. Good and Simpson could be the future here, though.

Center

Rodney Hudson

Eric Kush

COMMENT: Kush creates flexibility with his ability to play guard and center, but he has a fight on his hands with Jordan Devey and Andre James to earn a spot.

Defensive End

Clelin Ferrell

Maxx Crosby

Carl Nassib

Arden Key

COMMENT: Key has to step it up to keep his spot. Jeremiah Valoaga, a late-season pickup supplying some intrigue and upside, could push Key, It also isn’t out of the question that the Raiders keep five defensive ends. If Ferrell keeps his promise of coming back an improved player in his second year, this group has potential to be very good.

Defensive Tackle

Maliek Collins

Johnathan Hankins

Maurice Hurst

PJ Hall

COMMENT: The Raiders need Hankins, Hurst and Hall to take big steps forward, and with new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli bringing the heat and expertise, that is exactly what the Raiders hope will happen. Otherwise, this is a group Mike Mayock will target for upgrades next offseason.

Linebackers

Cory Littleton

Nick Kwiatkoski

Tanner Muse

Nicholas Morrow

Marquel Lee

COMMENT: A group that underwent a near complete overhaul — and rightfully so — has a chance to go from a weakness to a strength with the additions of Littleton and Kwiatkoski in free agency and the drafting of Muse, who could earn a starting job by season’s end if not sooner. Morrow or Lee will likely begin the year as the starter opposite Littleton and Kwiatkoski.

Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) gestures during an NFL football practice on Friday, ...
Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) gestures during an NFL football practice on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Safety

Johnathan Abram

Damarious Randall

Jeff Heath

Erik Harris

COMMENT: Abram is the big key here, as his successful return from shoulder surgery could lift this group significantly. Randall is a quality pickup, and Heath and Harris add experience and production off the bench.

Cornerback

Trayvon Mullen

Prince Amukamara

Damon Arnette

LaMarcus Joyner

Amik Robertson

Nevin Lawson

Isaiah Johnson

COMMENT: The Raiders feel good about what they’ve done at this position, especially with Mullen coming on toward the last half of his rookie season and the veteran Amukamara building a bridge to a collection of high-ceiling youngsters, If Arnette, Robertson and Johnson develop as hoped, the Raiders are in good shape.

Special Teams

K Daniel Carlson

P AJ Cole

LS Trent Sieg

COMMENT: Carlson needs a bounce-back year, and he will get pushed in camp by undrafted free agent Dominik Eberle.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
2
Is Jamal Adams a good fit for the Raiders?
Is Jamal Adams a good fit for the Raiders?
3
Raiders should be improved this season, but by how much?
Raiders should be improved this season, but by how much?
4
Crews begin to lay Raiders ‘legacy bricks’ at Allegiant Stadium
Crews begin to lay Raiders ‘legacy bricks’ at Allegiant Stadium
5
Allegiant Stadium crew completes ‘super flush’ test
Allegiant Stadium crew completes ‘super flush’ test
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Raiders complete "Super Flush" - Video
Allegiant Stadium workers gave the 65,000-seat stadium’s restrooms a game day-like test by flushing all toilets and urinals at nearly the same time. This is known as a "super flush."
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.7 | BLM
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. Tyrell Williams discusses how racism affected him as a child and how he hopes to use his platform to inspire change.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Amik Robertson Segment
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto talks with Raiders' Amik Robertson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.5 | Henderson Bound
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr.. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and the team will have training camp in Henderson. The Raiders sound off on social media about the current protests around the country, and we give you a fresh look at the almost finished Allegiant Stadium. Will the season start on time?
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Raiders preseason could play bigger role than usual - Video
The Raiders released the team's preseason schedule and this year's matchups could play a bigger role than usual.
Analysis on the Raiders Schedule: Tough Stretches, Season Odds and More - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium, the odds on the team's season wins, what stretches may be the toughest on the schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden reacts to Raiders schedule - Video
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on his team's schedule for the 2020 season.
Raiders to host 4 prime-time games in 2020 - Video
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host four prime-time games.
Vegas Nation: Raiders to face Brady's Buccaneers after Bye Week - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25 coming off their bye week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders will host Saints in Allegiant Stadium home opener - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up Allegiant Stadium by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 for a Monday night matchup.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Tanner Muse Interview
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto interviews new Las Vegas Raider and 100th pick in the NFL Draft Tanner Muse.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Best and Worst War Rooms
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto and Review-Journal sportswriter Ben Gotz discuss the winners and losers of the first ever NFL Virtual draft war room set ups.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Draft Analysis
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses day three of the NFL Draft and the Raiders final picks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Raiders Day 2 Draft Picks
The Raiders made the 80th, 81st and 100th pick in the 2020 NFL draft selecting Lynn Bowden Jr - Wide Receiver from Kentucky, Bryan Edwards - wide receiver from South Carolina and Tanner Muse - linebacker from Clemson. Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Big Names From Around the League
Review-Journal sports writer Ben Gotz gives an update of some of the big name players taken in the first round of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Henry Ruggs III
With the first pick in Las Vegas Raiders history the silver and black drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal Columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Brent Musburger talks Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft
Broadcaster and Raiders Play-by-Play announcer Brent Musburger discusses the Las Vegas Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft with Review-Journal sportswriter Adam Hill.
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock: Raiders Need to get Better at Wideout
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock talked on a conference call about the team's need for a wide receiver and the approach they can take for acquiring one in a talent-rich 2020 draft class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof install is complete - Video
The full enclosure of Allegiant Stadium was topped off on Tuesday after the final ETFE panels were installed.
Low-Tech Raiders' GM Talks Preparing for Virtual Draft Format - VIDEO
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock discussed on a conference call what he anticipates a virtual NFL Draft to be like and how he is adjusting to newer technology he'll have to use to work effectively during the three-day event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantine with Las Vegas Raiders players – Video
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Isaiah Johnson have been doing their best to keep themselves busy during quarantine. Renfrow is spending his time in South Carolina, while Johnson is in Houston. The 2019 rookies both suffered injuries this past season and were hoping to come back stronger than ever the second time around, but the coronavirus had different plans for the NFL offseason. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto spoke with both players and asked how they have been staying in shape as well as what shows they have binge watched during quarantine.
Raiders partner with Three Square - Video
Las Vegas Raiders players, including Hunter Renfrow, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs and Foster Moreau, are partnering with Three Square to help make sure those in need have access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Raiders extend season ticket dues - Video
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders are extending final season ticket dues until the summer.
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold ready to play in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold sits down with the RJ and talks about the excitement surrounding the team's move to Las Vegas during off-season training in Wisconsin. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ikem Okeke Trying to get Noticed By NFL Scouts With His Pro Day Canceled Due to Coronavirus - Video
Ikem Okeke is a Bishop Gorman High alum who played his college football at Hawaii. After his pro day was canceled due to the coronavirus, he's attempting to catch the attention of NFL scouts by creating his own workout using the same company that tests at the combine. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justin Herbert: Forcing Himself to be Uncomfortable to Become an NFL Quarterback
In order to become a prolific quarterback in the NFL, Oregon's Justin Herbert says he is going to have to make himself uncomfortable and put himself in challenging situations in order to improve at his position. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with WR Nelson Agholor - VIDEO
On Saturday the Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor,  offensive lineman Eric Kush, tight end Nick O’Leary and running back Rod Smith, who appeared in the team’s final three games last season as a special teams player. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Blitz — BLM
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.