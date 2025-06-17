Raiders’ 53-man roster projection: How defense stacks up after OTAs

Here is a first look at what the Raiders’ defensive depth chart could look like after organized team activities and the club’s mandatory minicamp.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69), right, works against defensive tackle Zach Carter (93) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during a drill at an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) pitches a football back to his teammates during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) launches himself towards a tackle post during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) pumps up his teammates as they run through a drill during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads the team during a drill as Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) follows during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders turned over a good portion of their defense this offseason.

They let six starters walk in free agency in linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps, cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive tackle John Jenkins. They also released a seventh in cornerback Jack Jones.

The result is a new linebacker room, new starters at cornerback and two new faces in their safety rotation. The Raiders hope all those additions boost a unit that gave up 25.5 points per game last season, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

The one place the team does have a semblance of continuity is the defensive line, but even there starters Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce finished the year on injured reserve.

Koonce suffered a season-ending knee injury days before the Raiders’ 2024 opener. Wilkins went down for the year with a foot injury in Week 5. Crosby played through an ankle injury most of the season before shutting things down in Week 15 and undergoing surgery.

Crosby looked strong during organized team activities and the Raiders mandatory minicamp, while Koonce appears on target to return during training camp. Wilkins’ status is more uncertain after he did not practice during OTAs and minicamp.

Here is a look at where the Raiders stand on defense and which players could make the team’s 53-man roster:

Defensive line

In the mix: Maxx Crosby (DE), Malcolm Koonce (DE), Tyree Wilson (DE), Andre Carter (DE), Charles Snowden (DE), Jahfari Harvey (DE), Ovie Oghoufo (DE), Jah Joyner (DE), Christian Wilkins (DT), Adam Butler (DT), Leki Fotu (DT), Tonka Hemingway (DT), Zach Carter (DT), Jonah Laulu (DT), JJ Pegues (DT), Tank Booker (DT), Treven Ma’ae (DT).

Makes the cut: Crosby, Koonce, Wilson, Snowden, Wilkins, Butler, Hemingway, Laulu, Pegues, Carter (10)

Starters: Crosby, Wilkins, Butler, Koonce

Lowdown: The Raiders could have one of the NFL’s most dangerous defensive lines, but so much depends on the group’s health. Crosby looks ready to reclaim his status as one of the best defensive ends in the game. The Raiders could have a powerful one-two punch off the edge if Koonce gets back to full strength. Wilkins is another potential difference maker, but it’s unclear when he’ll return. Butler is a solid starter and Wilson, Snowden, Laulu and Carter provide depth. Hemingway, a fourth-round pick, and Pegues, a sixth-round pick, will try to find ways to contribute as rookies.

Linebacker

In the mix: Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Tommy Eichenberg, Jaylon Smith, Cody Lindenberg, Amari Gainer, Jailin Walker, Michael Barrett, Matt Jones

Makes the cut: Pratt, Roberts, White, Lindenberg, Gainer (5)

Starters: Pratt, Roberts

Lowdown: The Raiders could keep between four to six linebackers. Special teams will play a role in determining who makes the team, especially with the NFL’s new kickoff rules. Pratt, Roberts and White are a solid trio and should make up for the departures of Spillane and Deablo. Lindenberg, a rookie seventh-round pick, is a developmental project.

Cornerback

In the mix: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Mello Dotson, John Humphrey, Darnay Holmes, Sam Webb, Kyu Blu Kelly, Greedy Vance

Makes the cut: Stokes, Porter, Bennett, Richardson, Holmes (5)

Starters: Stokes, Porter

Lowdown: The Raiders may also keep six corners, though some of their safeties could fill in if need be. Porter, a rookie third-round pick, appears on the fast track to a starting job. Bennett will have a say in that, as the 2023 fourth-round pick played well last year before going down with a shoulder injury.

Safety

In the mix: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Thomas Harper, Trey Taylor, Chris Smith II, Hudson Clark

Makes the cut: Chinn, Pola-Mao, Johnson, Harper, Taylor (5)

Starters: Chinn, Pola-Mao

Lowdown: Chinn, Pola-Mao, Johnson and Harper can line up all over the field. That gives defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a lot of flexibility to work with.

Special teams

Makes the cut: AJ Cole (P), Daniel Carlson (K), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.