Raiders’ 53-man roster projection: How offense stacks up after OTAs

Here is a first look at what the Raiders’ offensive depth chart could look like after organized team activities and the club’s mandatory minicamp.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders guard Caleb Rogers, left, and offensive linemen DJ Glaze (71) and Parker Clements (70) work on drills during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball as quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell (12) and Cam Miller (5) prepares to throw during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of the biggest takeaways from the Raiders’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp is the amount of talent on this year’s offense.

The additions of veteran quarterback Geno Smith and rookies Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton make a huge difference. That quartet, along with wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer and a solid offensive line, should give the Raiders plenty of optimism for next year.

The key is putting it all together under coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. But it would be a disappointment if the Raiders score the fourth-fewest points in the NFL again next season.

All the new pieces should lead to some interesting roster battles in training camp as well. Here is an early look at who could make the team and who could wind up starting for the Raiders:

Quarterbacks

In the mix: Geno Smith, Aidan O’Connell, Cam Miller, Carter Bradley

Makes the cut: Smith, O’Connell, Miller (3)

Starter: Smith

Lowdown: Smith has given the Raiders a level of stability at quarterback they haven’t had since Derek Carr left following the 2022 season. He will give the offense a much higher floor next year. O’Connell should be a solid backup. The Raiders will look to develop Miller, a rookie seventh-round pick out of North Dakota State.

Running back

In the mix: Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier

Makes the cut: Jeanty, Mostert, White, McCormick (4)

Starter: Jeanty

Lowdown: It was obvious during the Raiders offseason program that Jeanty, the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, is not a typical running back. His combination of power, balance, grace and burst is exceptional. The only question is how high his ceiling is and how quickly he can reach it. There will be competition for snaps behind him, as Mostert and McCormick have been productive when given opportunities in the NFL. White also reported to OTAs and minicamp in great shape after a disappointing season. Laube, a 2024 sixth-round pick, is likely on the roster bubble and may need to shine on special teams to earn a spot.

Wide receivers

In the mix: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton, Tommy Mellott, Alex Bachman, Kyle Philips, Shedrick Jackson, Key’Shawn Smith, Collin Johnson, Zakhari Franklin, Ketron Jackson Jr.

Makes the cut: Meyers, Tucker, Bech, Thornton, Mellott, Philips (6)

Starters: Meyers, Bech, Tucker

Lowdown: The Raiders got a lot of different wide receivers into the mix during OTAs and minicamp. There should be plenty of opportunities for Bech, Thornton and Tucker to stand out. Philips and Johnson could battle for a spot if the Raiders decide to keep a sixth receiver, with special teams play being a potential tiebreaker.

Offensive line

In the mix: Kolton Miller (LT), DJ Glaze (RT), Jackson Powers-Johnson (C), Dylan Parham (G), Alex Cappa (G), Jordan Meredith (G/C), Caleb Rogers (G/T), Thayer Munford Jr. (G/T), Charles Grant (G/T), Gottlieb Ayedze (T), Dalton Wagner (T), Will Putnam (C/G), Jarrod Hufford (C), Parker Clements (T), Laki Tasi (G)

Makes the cut: Miller, Glaze, Powers-Johnson, Parham, Cappa, Meredith, Munford, Rogers, Grant, Tasi (9)

Starters: Miller (LT), Parham (LG), Powers-Johnson (C), Cappa (RG), Glaze (RT)

Lowdown: One interesting development at minicamp was the amount of time Munford got at left guard. The 2022 seventh-round pick out of Ohio State has been primarily a tackle in the NFL, though he did play guard in college. He could push Parham in training camp. Second-year pros Powers-Johnson and Glaze look settled at their spots. Cappa is coming off a down season in Cincinnati and will face competition for his spot from Meredith, who can play all over the line of scrimmage. Rookie third-round picks Rogers and Grant have looked comfortable so far and could get into the mix as well.

Tight ends

In the mix: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Justin Shorter, Carter Runyon, Qadir Ismail, Pat Conroy

Makes the cut: Bowers, Mayer, Thomas (3)

Starter: Bowers

Lowdown: Bowers looks like he’s picking up right where he left off last season. His ceiling with sky high, especially with a better quarterback throwing him the ball in Smith. Mayer had an excellent offseason and could get more involved in the offense. Kelly and Carroll both praised Thomas, who may have an important role given the Raiders plan to use more three tight end sets next season. That opens the door for Shorter to make the team if the club wants some additional depth.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.