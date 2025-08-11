Raiders’ 53-man roster projection: What changed after preseason opener?

The Raiders’ initial 53-man roster could look slightly different based on some performances in the team’s preseason opener against the Seahawks.

Raiders quarterbacks Geno Smith (7) and Cam Miller (5) lead a drill during training camp in the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, August. 9, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) follows quarterback Cam Miller (5) in a drill during training camp in the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, August. 9, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) blocks out Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during training camp in the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, August. 9, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders work out during training camp in the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, August. 9, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ roster is beginning to take shape.

The team has one preseason game under its belt and will play its second at 1 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium against the 49ers.

The NFL’s cutdown day is Aug. 26, so the Raiders don’t have much time to determine their initial 53-man roster. Here is a projection of where things stand right now:

Quarterbacks (3)

Starter: Geno Smith

In reserve: Aidan O’Connell, Cam Miller

Smith has looked good in training camp and should be a clear upgrade at quarterback. He’ll likely give the Raiders a chance to win every week. Miller, a rookie sixth-round pick, has improved throughout camp. Still, O’Connell should serve as the backup for the time being.

Running back (4)

Starter: Ashton Jeanty

In reserve: Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube

Didn’t make the cut: Chris Collier, Sincere McCormick

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft, will be the Raiders’ workhorse this season. The question is who gets carries behind him. White has been fantastic in camp and has impressed the coaching staff. He could bump Mostert, a free-agent signing, off the roster if he wins the backup job. Laube, a sixth-round pick in 2024, may nudge out McCormick, who flashed in limited opportunities last season, because of his ability to make an impact on special teams.

Wide receiver (5)

Starters: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton Jr.

In reserve: Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott

Didn’t Make the Cut: Alex Bachman, Collin Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, Shedrick Jackson, Seth Williams, Ketron Jackson Jr., Kawaan Baker

The Raiders will have to decide whether to keep Bachman or Mellott. Bachman, 29, is further along right now. But Mellott, a rookie sixth-round pick, is a good athlete with a lot of potential. He just requires patience as he transitions from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver. Mellott may have too much upside to risk exposing him to waivers.

Tight end (3)

Starter: Brock Bowers

In reserve: Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

Didn’t make the cut: Albert Okwuegbunam, Justin Shorter, Carter Runyon, Qadir Ismail

The Raiders could also keep four tight ends, given they plan to use a lot of personnel groupings with two or three on the field. Shorter and Ismail are both practice squad candidates if they get waived.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Dylan Parham, C Jordan Meredith, RG Jackson Powers-Johnson, RT DJ Glaze

In reserve: G Alex Cappa, OL Thayer Munford Jr., OL Caleb Rogers, OT Charles Grant

Didn’t make the cut: OL Laki Tasi, G Atonio Mafi, OT Dalton Wagner, C Will Putnam, OT Parker Clements, C Jarrod Hufford, OT Gottlieb Ayedze (Note: Tasi has an international exemption and can join the Raiders practice squad without taking up one of the 16 spots)

The Raiders are still sorting out their starting five, but Meredith and Powers-Johnson are the favorites to start at center and right guard, respectively. Cappa and Munford will provide depth, while rookie third-round picks Rogers and Grant will use the season to develop.

Defensive line (10)

Starters: DE Maxx Crosby, DT Adam Butler, DT Jonah Laulu, DE Malcolm Koonce

In reserve: DL Tyree Wilson, DE Charles Snowden, DT Tonka Hemingway, DT JJ Pegues, DT Thomas Booker IV, DT Zach Carter

Didn’t make the cut: DT Leki Fotu, DT Treven Ma’ae, DT Keondre Coburn, DE Jah Joyner, DT Tank Booker, DE Andre Carter II, DE Jahfari Harvey, DE Ovie Oghoufo

The Raiders have done a good job building depth here. But they need some young players — Wilson, Booker and rookies Hemingway and Pegues — to be consistent contributors. Several of the players who get cut should return on the practice squad.

Linebacker (6)

Starters: Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Germaine Pratt

In reserve: Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg

Didn’t make the cut: Jaylon Smith, Amari Gainer, Michael Barrett, Matt Jones

The Raiders’ top four linebackers — Roberts, White, Pratt and Adams — are all on one-year contracts, but the team likes Eichenberg and Lindenberg’s upside. Keep an eye on Jones, an undrafted free agent, who has looked good in camp.

Cornerback (5)

Starters: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter

In reserve: Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly

Didn’t make the cut: JT Woods, John Humphrey, Greedy Vance, Sam Webb

Porter, a rookie third-round pick, seems to be pulling ahead of Richardson in their battle for a starting role. Holmes seems like a lock to play in the slot. The room feels thin, so don’t be surprised if the Raiders look to add a corner at some point.

Safety (5)

Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

In reserve: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Terrell Edmunds, Thomas Harper

Didn’t make the cut: Trey Taylor, Chris Smith II, Hudson Clark

The Raiders signed Edmunds on Sunday, which could bump a younger player like Harper, Taylor or Smith off the roster. Johnson suffered a broken fibula during camp but is expected to return this season, which means he should be carried on the initial 53-man roster.

Specialists (3)

K Daniel Carlson

P AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

