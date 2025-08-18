Raiders’ 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out 1 week before cuts?

The Raiders coaching staff and front office met Sunday to discuss how the team’s roster is shaping up. The group has a lot of key decisions to make.

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) celebrates a successful tackle during the first half of the game on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) returns a punt during the first half of the game on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) is set on the field as the NFL preseason game between the Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers kicks off during the first half at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) runs a route during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) runs with the ball during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), Raiders running back Zamir White (3) and Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) hype each other up during warm ups before the Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders coaching staff and front office met Sunday, a day after their second preseason game against the 49ers, to discuss where things stand with their current roster.

The group faces several difficult decisions in the next week, as it needs to go from 90 players to 53 by Aug. 26.

Here’s an updated prediction of what the initial 53-man roster will look like:

Quarterbacks (3)

■ Starter: Geno Smith

■ In reserve: Aidan O’Connell, Cam Miller

O’Connell has three interceptions in two preseason games, which is problematic. He needs to be better if he wants to keep his job as Smith’s backup. Miller, a rookie sixth-round pick, is the Raiders’ only other insurance policy as things stand.

Running back (4)

■ Starter: Ashton Jeanty

■ In reserve: Zamir White, Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube

■ Didn’t make the cut: Chris Collier, Raheem Mostert

White has impressed the coaching staff and is leading the charge to be Jeanty’s primary backup. That could make Mostert, a veteran free-agent signing, expendable. McCormick and Laube are both younger than Mostert and can contribute on special teams.

Wide receiver (6)

■ Starters: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton Jr.

■ In reserve: Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott, Alex Bachman

■ Didn’t make the cut: Collin Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, Shedrick Jackson, Ketron Jackson Jr., Marquez Callaway, Justin Shorter

Carroll has kept between five and seven wide receivers throughout most of his time in the NFL, with six often being his sweet spot. That helps Bachman’s chances of making the team, along with Mellott, a rookie sixth-round pick that played quarterback in college. Johnson, Shorter, Dorsett and Jackson are all practice squad candidates.

Tight end (3)

■ Starter: Brock Bowers

■ In reserve: Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

■ Didn’t make the cut: Albert Okwuegbunam, Carter Runyon, Qadir Ismail

Mayer continues to shine in practice and had a catch in the red zone Saturday against San Francisco. His emergence should make the Raiders tight end room as deep as any in the NFL.

Offensive line (9)

■ Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Dylan Parham, C Jordan Meredith, RG Jackson Powers-Johnson, RT DJ Glaze

■ In reserve: G Alex Cappa, OL Thayer Munford Jr., OL Caleb Rogers, OT Charles Grant

■ Didn’t make the cut: OL Laki Tasi, G Atonio Mafi, OT Dalton Wagner, C Will Putnam, OT Parker Clements, C Jarrod Hufford, OT Gottlieb Ayedze (Note: Tasi has an international exemption and can join the Raiders practice squad without taking up one of the 16 spots)

Powers-Johnson has not been declared the starter at right guard, but Cappa is nursing a rib injury and running out of time to win the job. Cappa and Munford will likely be relied upon if injuries strike, while rookie third-round picks Rogers and Grant will use the season to develop.

Defensive line (9)

■ Starters: DE Maxx Crosby, DT Adam Butler, DT Jonah Laulu, DE Malcolm Koonce

■ In reserve: DL Tyree Wilson, DE Charles Snowden, DT Tonka Hemingway, DT JJ Pegues, DT Thomas Booker IV

■ Didn’t make the cut: DT Zach Carter, DT Leki Fotu, DT Treven Ma’ae, DT Keondre Coburn, DE Jah Joyner, DT Tank Booker, DE Jahfari Harvey, DE Ovie Oghoufo

The Raiders could keep 10 defensive linemen, but that would mean cutting another quarterback, wide receiver or linebacker. Either way, this group needs to produce, which means Koonce and Wilson need to step up. Booker has looked sharp after being acquired in a trade with the Eagles and could push for a starting job. Fotu, who is battling a foot injury, may go on injured reserve before the final roster is set.

Linebacker (6)

■ Starters: Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Germaine Pratt

■ In reserve: Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg

■ Didn’t make the cut: Jaylon Smith, Amari Gainer, Michael Barrett, Matt Jones

Carroll is bullish on this group. The linebackers backed up his belief Saturday with a strong performance against the run. Adams has impressed throughout training camp, while 2024 fifth-round pick Eichenberg has shown considerable growth.

Cornerback (5)

■ Starters: Eric Stokes, Kyu Blu Kelly

■ In reserve: Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes,

■ Didn’t make the cut: JT Woods, John Humphrey, Greedy Vance, Sam Webb

Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, has come on strong during camp and is in position to claim a starting job. Porter, a rookie third-round pick, is falling behind, but still has a chance to contribute early. Holmes is set to be the Raiders’ primary slot cornerback.

Safety (5)

■ Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

■ In reserve: Chris Smith II, Terrell Edmunds, Thomas Harper

■ IR: Lonnie Johnson Jr.

■ Didn’t make the cut: Trey Taylor, Hudson Clark

Johnson could land on injured reserve after suffering a broken fibula during camp. Smith has taken his spot as a rotational safety, but Edmunds may push for snaps, too. Harper has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, leaving his roster spot in question.

Specialists (3)

K Daniel Carlson

P AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

