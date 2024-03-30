Raiders’ 7-round mock draft: Making moves to get QB, CB, OT

The Raiders address plenty of roster needs in this seven-round mock draft, including making a trade to acquire their quarterback of the future.

National wide receiver Luke McCaffrey of Rice (12) catches pass as American safety Javon Bullard of Georgia (22) defends during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Less than one month away from the NFL draft, the Raiders continue to try to move up in the draft to secure their quarterback of the future.

The connection to and appreciation for Louisiana State star Jayden Daniels is real, so expect the Raiders to continue trying to make a trade work with the Commanders or Patriots, who hold the second and third picks overall, respectively.

The Raiders also have needs at offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver, all of which they address in our seven-round team mock draft:

First round, No. 19 (from Rams)

— Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama: In this scenario, the Raiders were persistent in trying to move up to select Daniels, but the Commanders and Patriots wouldn’t bend. The Raiders still have a quarterback in mind, but that will have to wait. In the meantime, they swing a deal with the Rams to move down from No. 13 to 19 in exchange for the Rams’ third-round pick at No. 83 and their fifth-round pick at No. 154.

One of three top cornerbacks — Arnold, Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson’s Nate Wiggins — should be available at No. 19. All three have the ability to make an immediate impact and team with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs to form a dynamic starting cornerback group. Arnold made a strong impression on Raiders coach Antonio Pierce at the scouting combine and his Alabama pro day and is an ideal fit on the field and the culture Pierce is building.

Second round, No. 33 (from Panthers)

— Michael Penix, QB, Washington: The Raiders had hoped to get Penix with their second-round pick at No. 44 — and still might — but in this exercise, growing interest in Penix means jumping to the front of the line in the second round. The Raiders use pick No. 44 and the third-round pick they got from the Rams (No. 83) to get their quarterback of the future.

Penix will compete for the starting job, so expect an eventful offseason program and training camp as he, Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew battle it out. Penix eased concerns about his injury history with an epic display of athletic ability at his pro day. He’s an NFL-caliber thrower who will fit perfectly in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme.

Third round, No. 77

— Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame: The Raiders have openings at right tackle and right guard, and Fisher could help close both holes. He is just 21 years old, but the gifted 6-foot-6-inch, 312-pounder is an experienced right tackle who played 1,675 snaps at that spot in his three seasons with the Irish. If Fisher is ready to start, the Raiders could move Thayer Munford, now in his third year, to right guard.

Fourth round, No. 112

— Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice: The Raiders opt for upside with McCaffrey, the younger brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. After playing quarterback to start his college career, the 6-2, 195-pound McCaffrey moved to wide receiver in 2022 and took a huge step forward last season, catching 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Fifth round, No. 148

— Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama: He bounced back from the neck injury he suffered in 2022, which limited him to just four games, with a breakthrough season in 2023, finishing with seven sacks and 18 quarterback hurries. He projects as a solid backup and can develop into a starter in time.

Fifth round, No. 154 (from Rams)

— Josh Newton, CB, Texas Christian: He started 27 games over the past two seasons and 58 overall in his career with the Horned Frogs. His production was better in 2022 than last season, and he needs to improve his anticipation level and how he deals with high-end speed.

Sixth round, No. 208

— Trente Jones, OL, Michigan: On a stacked offensive line, Jones was the Wolverines’ swing tackle for the past three seasons but played well enough to warrant NFL interest. His lack of playing time creates a bit of a “sleeper” profile for the 6-4 325-pounder, but the film is too good to ignore and shows definite NFL traits. He mainly played right tackle, including starting the Big Ten championship game and the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff wins over Alabama and Washington to claim the national title.

Seventh round, No. 223

— Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson: He plays with great energy and burst, and his passion for the game could help him develop his pass-rush repertoire.

Seventh round, No. 229

— JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame: A two-time captain and highly productive three-year starter, Bertrand’s experience the last two seasons under defensive coordinator Al Golden gives him an NFL-ready command of schemes and concepts. He can immediately contribute on special teams and eventually develop into a starting candidate.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.