Raiders’ Abram talks Packers, NFL officials in latest one-on-one

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Safety Johnathan Abram may be out for the season with a shoulder injury, but he’s been keeping up with everything Raiders.

In his latest one-on-one interview with the Review-Journal, Abram said he enjoyed the trip across the pond. But watching football for him now has become more about picking up things he can learn than just watching like a fan.

Abram also talks about his surgery and his rehab process, NFL officials, what the Raiders have to do to beat the Packers and plenty more in this exclusive interview.

