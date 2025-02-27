Raiders absolved of wrongdoing in pursuit of Matthew Stafford

Tom Brady’s recent meeting with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not violate any rules regarding tampering, the NFL told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in action during an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL does not think tampering rules were committed when Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently met with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“There is no issue here,” a league spokesman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday. “The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak to the Raiders.”

The Raiders have emerged as a front-runner among multiple teams to acquire Stafford in a trade with the Rams, who gave him permission to speak with other teams to gauge his financial market outside of Los Angeles. No deal is imminent.

Brady has helped spearhead the Raiders’ pursuit of Stafford by selling him on the merits of joining him, new coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek in Las Vegas. Brady’s meeting with Stafford in Montana raised questions about whether tampering rules were violated because Stafford is still under contract with the Rams.

Stafford, 37, and the Rams are at an impasse on a new contract. He is believed to be seeking a new deal that pays him $50 million per season. It’s uncertain whether he will reach that mark, but NFL sources indicate the Raiders and Stafford’s camp have found common ground on financial parameters.

It’s about coming to terms with the Rams on trade compensation at this point.

Agreeing to compensation

The Rams’ starting point undoubtedly will be the Raiders’ first-round pick at No. 6. However, the Raiders view that pick as a vital component of building the infrastructure around Stafford. He has a limited window, and the Raiders want to maximize it as much as possible.

Carroll and Spytek have consistently mentioned the need to support their quarterback with a strong running game, so Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could be an attractive option at No. 6.

The Raiders also could opt for Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to beef up the passing game.

Either way, they want to keep the No. 6 pick at all costs.

The Rams could counter by asking for the Raiders’ second-round pick this year and their 2026 first-round pick. But is that too rich for a 37-year-old quarterback, and could the Raiders talk the Rams down to second-round picks this year and in 2026?

That could depend on how involved other teams are in the pursuit. The Rams have received multiple offers for Stafford, according to league sources. The New York Giants have been aggressive suitors. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are also quarterback-needy teams that could be interested.

That all bodes well for the Rams, who seem resigned to trading Stafford at this point. A bidding war drives up the asking price.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.