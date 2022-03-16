Raiders acquire DE Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue

The Raiders are reworking their defensive line by adding DE Chandler Jones, trading Yannick Ngakoue and releasing DE Carl Nassib.

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (98) is seen in the team huddle during pregame warmups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants, 29-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) hits the tackle posts during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are finalizing a deal to acquire four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chandler Jones, it was learned on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, they are trading rush end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts. Details of the full deal have not been revealed, but the package coming back includes cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

It’s been a busy day along the defensive line, as the Raiders are also releasing defensive end Carl Nassib.

A free-agent signing in 2020, Nassib never truly emerged for the Raiders and recorded just four sacks over his two seasons in Las Vegas.

Nassib, the first openly gay player in the NFL, is expected to be designated as a post-June 1 release and will ultimately save the Raiders $8 million in cap space once the transaction clears June 2.

Meanwhile, the Raiders agreed on a contract with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols

The 25-year-old, 6-4, 300-pound interior lineman had a career-high 51 tackles last year. He has 11 sacks over his four-year career, all with the Chicago Bears.

Nichols’ deal is expected to pay him $11 million over two seasons with $9 million guaranteed.

The interior of the Raiders’ defensive line remains a work in progress. Going into Wednesday, only Andrew Billings and P.J. Johnson were under contract at that position and neither played a snap for the Raiders last year.

Nichols is an emerging player and has experience at all three defensive line positions in the 3-4 scheme, which the Bears utilized during his time in Chicago. The Raiders are expected to use a similar scheme, or at least a version of it, under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Also, Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury, agreed to a contract with the Bears. The one-year deal could pay him as much as $5 million.

Morrow was coming off a career year in 2020 with 78 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks and was expected to be a key player last year for the Raiders. But he suffered the ankle injury during a joint training camp practice with the Rams and was never able to return to action.

The Raiders on Wednesday opted against tendering reserve cornerback Keisean Nixon, enabling him to become an unrestricted free agent.

