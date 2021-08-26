101°F
Raiders acquire linebacker from Panthers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2021 - 6:06 pm
Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman looks at the speeding ticket he received on his dr ...
Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman looks at the speeding ticket he received on his drive to NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

In need of help at linebacker, the Raiders on Wednesday traded for veteran Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed.

It has not been announced what the Raiders gave up in return.

The six-year veteran signed with the Panthers this offseason after playing his whole career with the Chargers. During the last four seasons, Perryman played under new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

