Raiders

Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2022 - 4:42 pm
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch against the Wash ...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

The Raiders have acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

Details of the trade are not yet known, but the Raiders are expected to send a package of picks and possibly a player and will sign a contract extension to make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league.

One of the top players in the league, Adams was a college teammate of Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

