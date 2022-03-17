Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
The Raiders made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams of the Packers in a trade on Thursday.
Details of the trade are not yet known, but the Raiders are expected to send a package of picks and possibly a player and will sign a contract extension to make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league.
One of the top players in the league, Adams was a college teammate of Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State.
