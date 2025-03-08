Raiders acquire veteran quarterback in trade
The Raiders are trading for veteran Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, reuniting him with Pete Carroll, who coached Smith in Seattle for four seasons.
The Raiders are trading for veteran Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, reuniting him with his former coach in Seattle.
The Raiders will send the Seahawks a third-round pick for the 35-year-old Smith, who prospered in Seattle under coach Pete Carroll from 2020 to 2023 and now will join Carroll in Las Vegas.
In 52 starts in Seattle, Smith posted a 28-24 record and reached the playoffs in 2023.
Smith is entering the final year of a three-year contract and is owed $14.8 million for 2025.
The former West Virginia standout threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4 percent of his passes last season. The Seahawks finished 10-7.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.