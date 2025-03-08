Raiders acquire veteran quarterback in trade

The Raiders are trading for veteran Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, reuniting him with Pete Carroll, who coached Smith in Seattle for four seasons.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, shakes hands with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with quarterback Geno Smith during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Raiders will send the Seahawks a third-round pick for the 35-year-old Smith, who prospered in Seattle under coach Pete Carroll from 2020 to 2023 and now will join Carroll in Las Vegas.

In 52 starts in Seattle, Smith posted a 28-24 record and reached the playoffs in 2023.

Smith is entering the final year of a three-year contract and is owed $14.8 million for 2025.

The former West Virginia standout threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4 percent of his passes last season. The Seahawks finished 10-7.

