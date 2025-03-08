58°F
Raiders acquire veteran quarterback in trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2025 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2025 - 4:09 pm

The Raiders are trading for veteran Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, reuniting him with his former coach in Seattle.

The Raiders will send the Seahawks a third-round pick for the 35-year-old Smith, who prospered in Seattle under coach Pete Carroll from 2020 to 2023 and now will join Carroll in Las Vegas.

In 52 starts in Seattle, Smith posted a 28-24 record and reached the playoffs in 2023.

Smith is entering the final year of a three-year contract and is owed $14.8 million for 2025.

The former West Virginia standout threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4 percent of his passes last season. The Seahawks finished 10-7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

