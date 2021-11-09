Raiders act fast by signing speedy receiver DeSean Jackson

The loss of Henry Ruggs, released last week after his arrest on DUI and reckless driving charges, and the big-play element he provided was profoundly felt against the Giants.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs off the field against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Los Angeles Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The Raiders had plenty of time to reflect on their exasperating loss to the New York Giants — one caused primarily by self-inflicted wounds — on their flight home from New Jersey on Sunday night.

Three turnovers by quarterback Derek Carr, including a 14-point swing resulting from a pick-six and a fumble at the Giants’ 13-yard line in the closing minute, were the most glaring mistakes.

But six penalties and a 1-for-6 conversion rate in the red zone certainly played a part. Hence, the need for reflection.

“As men, we need to go into the building, watch tape, re-evaluate and be super critical upon ourselves individually and get things fixed,” defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said.

Added wide receiver Hunter Renfrow: “That’s the good part. We can control that. Just get better this week at practice.”

There was an underlying element they weren’t willing to concede, though the swift action by their front office loudly proclaimed what the players tried to downplay.

The loss of wide receiver Henry Ruggs, released last week after his arrest on DUI and reckless driving charges following a car crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman, and the big-play element he provided was profoundly felt against the Giants.

The Raiders barely looked to throw the ball downfield, at least not the way they did when Ruggs was on the field. And the spacious room his teammates had when defenses were compelled to devote multiple defenders to Ruggs no longer was available.

That was evident in the fact that they did not complete a pass for at least 29 yards for the first time all season.

But by the time they landed in Las Vegas, help was on the way to address that.

It comes in the form of veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who reached contract terms with the Raiders shortly after Sunday’s loss. He was released last week by the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson wanted a bigger slice of the Rams’ offensive pie, but the Rams, loaded at the skill positions, were unable to oblige.

At 34, Jackson no longer possesses the top-end speed he had as a dynamic playmaker with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team. His days of producing seven seasons of 900-plus receiving yards, as he did from 2008 to 2016, probably are over as a result.

But as Jackson showed in his limited action with the Rams by catching eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, he still can be a viable deep threat. And even though he has lost a step, his presence on the field can help open the field for teammates.

By acting fast on Jackson, the Raiders get him in the building in time to begin practicing Wednesday.

“It will be good for us to get another speed element going on offense,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “We are excited about getting him to practice.”

In that way, he appears to be a perfect fit with tight end Darren Waller and receivers Bryan Edwards and Renfrow.

Jackson is expected to make his Raiders debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

“We are going to get him up to speed as quickly as possible,” Bisaccia said. “We’ll get him in position to run some routes or some packages that will help us hopefully be in position to play a little bit better.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.