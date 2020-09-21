Raiders activate former UNLV star Javin White

Javin White, a linebacker who signed as an undrafted free agent, impressed the Raiders’ coaches during training camp.

In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) warms up with teammates during an NFL training camp practice in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders activated former UNLV standout Javin White from the practice squad Monday just hours before playing the New Orleans Saints.

We have activated DB Javin White from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/tMc153K2qh — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 21, 2020

White, a linebacker who signed as an undrafted free agent, impressed the Raiders’ coaches during training camp, but he didn’t make the initial cut to the 53-man roster. He was added to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

The Raiders play their first game at Allegiant Stadium on national TV at 5:15 p.m.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.