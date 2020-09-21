98°F
Raiders

Raiders activate former UNLV star Javin White

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 1:58 pm
 

The Raiders activated former UNLV standout Javin White from the practice squad Monday just hours before playing the New Orleans Saints.

White, a linebacker who signed as an undrafted free agent, impressed the Raiders’ coaches during training camp, but he didn’t make the initial cut to the 53-man roster. He was added to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

The Raiders play their first game at Allegiant Stadium on national TV at 5:15 p.m.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

