Raiders activate local linebacker from IR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2021 - 2:10 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is carted off the field after an injury during th ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Raiders activated linebacker Javin White, the former UNLV standout, from the injured reserve list to the active roster Monday.

White has been on injured reseve all season after injuring his knee during training camp.

Also, the Raiders restored safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad and released defensive back Tony Brown from the practice squad.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

