Raiders activate seven players off COVID-19 list

The Raiders did not have any new positive COVID-19 test results Saturday morning and will get seven defensive players back in time for Sunday’s Chiefs game.

Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner #29 is seen on the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

The Raiders on Saturday activated seven players from the COVID-19 reserve list and added running back Theo Riddick to the list.

Defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram, defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers were all activated to the regular roster. They had spent all week on on the COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

They join defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who was also placed on the list on Tuesday as a close contact of Ferrell, on the active roster. Provided they don’t test positive for the virus on Sunday morning, they will be eligible to play against the Chiefs.

Only Joyner will have practiced in advance of the Chiefs game while going through COVID-19 protocols. Linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week, has not practiced this week and his status remains in question.

It was unclear on Saturday whether Riddick, who has spent most of the season on the practice squad, tested positive for the virus or is a high-risk close contact of someone who did.

Also on Saturday, the NFL fined Raiders defensive backs Johnathan Abram $15,000 and Isaiah Johnson $4,945 for a late-game skirmish on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was fined $4,412 for his role.

Abram shoved Patrick early in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 37-12 victory at Allegiant Stadium. Patrick responded by punching Abram. Johnson then hit Patrick.

The Raiders also activated defensive end Chris Smith and linebacker Javin White from the practice squad to the regular roster.

Vincent Bonsignore Las Vegas Review-Journal