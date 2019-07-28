Raiders activate WR Antonio Brown, ease him back

The team’s star wide receiver is off the non-football Injury list, having participated in a limited amount of practice Sunday.

NAPA, Calif. — Antonio Brown missed the start of training camp Saturday with an injury known to be minor.

How minor became clear on Sunday.

The Raiders wide receiver was activated from the nonfootball injury list. He participated in the team’s walkthrough session, running routes and riling up season-ticket holders. From an on-field standpoint, his morning concluded there.

The team held him out from the practice activities that followed.

“He was out during pre-practice, running around and doing some things today in our walk-throughs,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “With Antonio Brown, there’s no such thing as a ‘walk-through’; he goes 100 miles an hour the whole time. I think he’s going to be back quickly, and you’re going to hear more from (general manager) Mike (Mayock) and (coach) Jon (Gruden) on the injury report, but he looked good to me today.”

Warren waived

Chris Warren wasn’t ready for the opportunity that awaited.

After leading the NFL in preseason rushing last year, the running back reported to training camp heavier than the Raiders hoped and officially was waived Sunday morning. The team made the decision Saturday following a lackluster first practice.

James Butler, a former UNR star, was re-signed in a corresponding move.

He spent much of 2018 on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Warren rushed for 292 yards last preseason, the most since Le’Veon Bell totaled 357 with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. The Raiders were intrigued enough to stash Warren on injured reserve with a knee injury that, although it led to surgery, was considered relatively minor.

Even then, not everyone in the building was sold.

That stance fortified when weight desires weren’t met.

“There’s certain standards that we have here,” Olson said. “We expect a certain level of professionalism with our players coming in fitness-wise. He didn’t meet our fitness expectations, so we decided to make a change.”

