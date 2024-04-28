Raiders add 16 undrafted free agents, including QB

The Raiders agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agents Saturday. Here are all the players they added, including a quarterback.

Graney: After all that, Raiders’ QB battle back where it started

Who could Raiders take on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft?

Raiders add to defense to start Day 3 of NFL draft, then grab RB

A closer look at all 8 players drafted by the Raiders

South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley looks at wide receiver Caullin Lacy (4) near the corner of the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

The Raiders work didn’t end when the 2024 NFL draft was over Saturday.

The team agreed to terms with an additional 16 undrafted free agents before the day was done. The players were: South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley, Baylor guard Clark Barrington, Texas Christian offensive tackle Andrew Coker, Arkansas State wide receiver Jeff Foreman, North Carolina defensive tackle Tomari Fox, Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin, North Carolina defensive end Amari Gainer, Northern Iowa cornerback Demcarcus Governor, Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, Furman guard Jake Johanning, Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton, Clemson center Will Putnam, Nebraska safety Phalen Sanford, Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon, Maryland cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard, Washington State defensive end Ron Stone and Texas Tech cornerback Rayshad Williams.

The players join the Raiders’ eight-person draft class as the newest members of the organization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.