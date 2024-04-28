76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders add 16 undrafted free agents, including QB

South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley looks at wide receiver Caullin Lacy (4) near the corne ...
South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley looks at wide receiver Caullin Lacy (4) near the corner of the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)
More Stories
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football ...
A closer look at all 8 players drafted by the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders ...
Raiders add to defense to start Day 3 of NFL draft, then grab RB
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a first down during the first half of a ...
Who could Raiders take on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft?
Graney: After all that, Raiders’ QB battle back where it started
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2024 - 6:01 pm
 

The Raiders work didn’t end when the 2024 NFL draft was over Saturday.

The team agreed to terms with an additional 16 undrafted free agents before the day was done. The players were: South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley, Baylor guard Clark Barrington, Texas Christian offensive tackle Andrew Coker, Arkansas State wide receiver Jeff Foreman, North Carolina defensive tackle Tomari Fox, Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin, North Carolina defensive end Amari Gainer, Northern Iowa cornerback Demcarcus Governor, Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, Furman guard Jake Johanning, Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton, Clemson center Will Putnam, Nebraska safety Phalen Sanford, Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon, Maryland cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard, Washington State defensive end Ron Stone and Texas Tech cornerback Rayshad Williams.

The players join the Raiders’ eight-person draft class as the newest members of the organization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Start time of Knights-Stars Game 4 announced
recommend 2
Knights preview: Team eyes 3-0 lead against banged-up Stars
recommend 3
USC president makes her first remarks over recent campus controversies on Israel-Hamas war
recommend 4
Taylor Swift hits Las Vegas Strip speakeasy during tour break
recommend 5
Yemen’s Houthi terrorists claim downing U.S. Reaper drone
recommend 6
Anti-war protesters dig in as some schools close encampments after reports of antisemitic activity