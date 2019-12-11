Raiders add 3 players to active roster

The Raiders continued to make changes to their active roster and practice squad on Wednesday.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders continued to make changes to their active roster and practice squad on Wednesday. The club signed free agent defensive lineman Olsen Pierre and tight end Eric Tomlinson, and promoted cornerback Nick Nelson from the practice squad.

Pierre played nine games for the Giants this season, recording a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss before being released on Nov. 9. In total, he’s played 33 career games with eight starts, posting 7½ sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits from 2017-2019.

Tomlinson spent the first few years of his career with the Jets before appearing in two games with the Patriots and three games with the Giants this season. In 41 career games — 31 starts — he’s recorded 17 receptions for 194 yards with one touchdown.

Pierre and Tomlinson effectively replace defensive tackle Terrell McClain and tight end Foster Moreau on the 53-man roster. The Raiders waived McClain and placed Moreau on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Nelson was a Raiders’ fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft and played 11 games as a rookie with three starts. He’s spent this season on the practice squad.

The Raiders also added tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney and offensive lineman Kyle Kalis to their practice squad, and released tight end Cole Wick from the practice squad.

