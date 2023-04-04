48°F
Raiders News

Raiders add a veteran quarterback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Updated April 4, 2023 - 9:21 am
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) throws during an NFL football game against the ...
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) throws during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) forces a fumble against New England Patriots quarterba ...
Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) forces a fumble against New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders have signed veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The 37-year-old Hoyer, a 14-year NFL veteran, played under Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in 2020 and 2021 when McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England.

Hoyer has played in 76 games, including 40 starts, and has thrown for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

