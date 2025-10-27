58°F
Raiders News

Raiders add a veteran wide receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett (4) warms up before an NFL football game against t ...
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2025 - 7:03 am
 
Updated October 27, 2025 - 7:03 am

The Raiders are adding a veteran wide receiver with familiarity with coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

The club has agreed to a contract with former Seahawks and Titans receiver Tyler Lockett. The deal is pending a physical.

Lockett, a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015, played 10 seasons in Seattle, including nine seasons under Carroll, and had 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.

He moved on to Tennessee this season, where he caught 10 passes for 70 yards, but eventually asked for his release.

With the Raiders dealing with injuries and inexperience at wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers missed the Chiefs game due to knee and toe injuries, and the team’s rookie wideouts, Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech, are still developing. Lockett is expected to step in and provide some reliability.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

