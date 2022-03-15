49°F
Raiders

Raiders add cornerback in free agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 7:23 am
 
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) attempts to block a pass to Cleveland Browns ...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) attempts to block a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) warms up before an NFL football game against ...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Raiders have reportedly agreed to terms with cornerback Darius Phillips on a one-year contract.

Phillips has been mostly a special teams ace with the Bengals, and in 12 games last year averaged 21.7 yards on eight kickoff returns and 7.1 yards on 21 punt returns.

Phillips has five interceptions and 73 tackles in 47 games over his four-year career.

