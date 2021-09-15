Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) is taken off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In need of defensive line reinforcements, the Raiders signed defensive tackle Damion Square off the Bears’ practice squad and will add him to the 53-man roster.

The need for Square is the result of injuries to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. McCoy suffered a knee injury and Ngakoue a hamstring injury in the Raiders’ Monday night win over the Ravens. Their status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is uncertain.

