100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2023 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2023 - 1:39 pm
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell #96 plays during pre-season NFL football game aga ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell #96 plays during pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell #96 plays during a pre-season NFL football game a ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell #96 plays during a pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

With Chandler Jones officially ruled out for Sunday’s season opener, the Raiders are fortifying their defensive line by elevating veteran Isaac Rochell from their practice squad.

The 28-year-old Rochell has played six NFL seasons since being drafted by the Chargers out of Notre Dame in 2017. In 70 career games, including 10 starts, Rochell has 103 tackles and 9½ sacks.

Rochell spent the 2022 season with the Browns and Raiders and was in training camp with the Raiders this year. The 6-foot-3-inch, 280-pounder was among the players cut at the end of camp. He was eventually re-signed to the practice squad.

The Raiders open the season against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

Jones will be listed as inactive while dealing with what the club describes as a “personal matter.” Jones has been a way from the team all week after firing off a series of cryptic social media posts that were critical of the team.

Jones tweeted early Saturday morning his support for his teammates in the season opener.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: Mystery thickens around Chandler Jones and Raiders
Graney: Mystery thickens around Chandler Jones and Raiders
2
Raiders’ Chandler Jones won’t play in season opener
Raiders’ Chandler Jones won’t play in season opener
3
What constitutes a successful season for Raiders?
What constitutes a successful season for Raiders?
4
Raiders expect rookies to contribute immediately
Raiders expect rookies to contribute immediately
5
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) smiles during an NFL preseason football game ag ...
Raiders Q&A: Getting to know Marcus Peters
By / RJ

The Review-Journal sat down with Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters and learned that he’s a great swimmer who thinks he could have taken on Michael Phelps.

More stories
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders’ Chandler Jones won’t play in season opener
Raiders’ Chandler Jones won’t play in season opener
Ex-Raider Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay player, retires
Ex-Raider Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay player, retires
Raiders prized rookie cleared to practice
Raiders prized rookie cleared to practice
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect