Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell #96 plays during pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

With Chandler Jones officially ruled out for Sunday’s season opener, the Raiders are fortifying their defensive line by elevating veteran Isaac Rochell from their practice squad.

The 28-year-old Rochell has played six NFL seasons since being drafted by the Chargers out of Notre Dame in 2017. In 70 career games, including 10 starts, Rochell has 103 tackles and 9½ sacks.

Rochell spent the 2022 season with the Browns and Raiders and was in training camp with the Raiders this year. The 6-foot-3-inch, 280-pounder was among the players cut at the end of camp. He was eventually re-signed to the practice squad.

The Raiders open the season against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

Jones will be listed as inactive while dealing with what the club describes as a “personal matter.” Jones has been a way from the team all week after firing off a series of cryptic social media posts that were critical of the team.

Jones tweeted early Saturday morning his support for his teammates in the season opener.

Gunna miss playing with my warriors tomorrow! Y’all boys hold it down! #BeatBroncos — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 9, 2023

