Raiders add depth on defense, sign veteran linebacker

Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders signed veteran linebacker Darius Harris on Monday.

Harris, 27, is coming off his best season, compiling 43 tackles in 17 games with the Chiefs. Among them were a 10-tackle, one-sack performance against the Raiders and a 13-tackle output against the Colts.

Harris, who played at Middle Tennessee State, has played his entire three-year career with the Chiefs.

