96°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders add depth on defense, sign veteran linebacker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2023 - 8:07 pm
Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs line ...
Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders signed veteran linebacker Darius Harris on Monday.

Harris, 27, is coming off his best season, compiling 43 tackles in 17 games with the Chiefs. Among them were a 10-tackle, one-sack performance against the Raiders and a 13-tackle output against the Colts.

Harris, who played at Middle Tennessee State, has played his entire three-year career with the Chiefs.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Jimmy G. sharp on short, intermediate throws after 1 week of camp
Jimmy G. sharp on short, intermediate throws after 1 week of camp
2
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
3
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
4
Raiders report: Lineman finally healthy, able to keep weight on
Raiders report: Lineman finally healthy, able to keep weight on
5
Hill: Leave your Twitter fingers out of Jacobs’ contract situation
Hill: Leave your Twitter fingers out of Jacobs’ contract situation
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders sign veteran free-agent cornerback, a former 1st-round pick
Raiders sign veteran free-agent cornerback, a former 1st-round pick
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo visits with troops at Nellis
Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo visits with troops at Nellis
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
No timetable for return of injured Raiders’ No. 1 draft pick
No timetable for return of injured Raiders’ No. 1 draft pick
2 Rebels, Gorman pitcher selected in MLB draft
2 Rebels, Gorman pitcher selected in MLB draft