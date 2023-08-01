Raiders add depth on defense, sign veteran linebacker
Linebacker Darius Harris is coming off his best season, compiling 43 tackles in 17 games with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders signed veteran linebacker Darius Harris on Monday.
Harris, 27, is coming off his best season, compiling 43 tackles in 17 games with the Chiefs. Among them were a 10-tackle, one-sack performance against the Raiders and a 13-tackle output against the Colts.
Harris, who played at Middle Tennessee State, has played his entire three-year career with the Chiefs.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.