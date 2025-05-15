Raiders add Eagles scouting executive to Spytek’s revamped front office

Raiders general manager John Spytek continued to revamp the team’s front office by hiring an Eagles executive Thursday.

Raiders general manager John Spytek answers questions during a news conference following the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders made another significant addition to their front office Thursday, hiring Brandon Hunt as their vice president of player personnel.

Hunt has been with the Eagles since 2022. He spent two years as the team’s director of scouting and was promoted to a senior role this past season.

Philadelphia played in two Super Bowls during Hunt’s time with the club and defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in February.

Hunt, prior to joining the Eagles, was a pro scout with the Texans from 2007 to 2009 and was the Steelers pro scouting coordinator from 2010 to 2021.

Hunt is the latest hire general manager John Spytek has made to the Raiders revamped front office. Spytek has also brought in assistant general manager Brian Stark, senior personnel executive Anthony Patch and assistant college scouting director Jonathon Stigall.

