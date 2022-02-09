Raiders add ex-Panthers assistant to coaching staff

Former Carolina Panthers assistant Jason Simmons will be joining the Raiders as a secondary coach. He has connections to new defensive coordinator Pat Graham.

Carolina Panthers Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons walks on to the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Former Carolina Panthers assistant Jason Simmons will be joining the Raiders as a secondary coach.

Simmons, 45, spent the past two seasons as the Panthers’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. He’s expected to work with another hire by coach Josh McDaniels, defensive backs coach Chris Ash. Ash has a history coaching safeties, so that might be his focus, with Simmons overseeing cornerbacks.

Simmons spent nine seasons as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers, and his path crossed there with new Raiders defensive coordinator Pat Graham, who spent one year with the Packers as their defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.