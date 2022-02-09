69°F
Raiders

Raiders add ex-Panthers assistant to coaching staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 5:12 pm
 
Carolina Panthers Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons walks on to the ...
Carolina Panthers Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons walks on to the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Former Carolina Panthers assistant Jason Simmons will be joining the Raiders as a secondary coach.

Simmons, 45, spent the past two seasons as the Panthers’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. He’s expected to work with another hire by coach Josh McDaniels, defensive backs coach Chris Ash. Ash has a history coaching safeties, so that might be his focus, with Simmons overseeing cornerbacks.

Simmons spent nine seasons as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers, and his path crossed there with new Raiders defensive coordinator Pat Graham, who spent one year with the Packers as their defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach.

THE LATEST
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash looks on from the sidelines against Washington in the first half o ...
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
By / RJ

Former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is joining Patrick Graham’s defensive staff. He spent the 2021 season as the safeties coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.