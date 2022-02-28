Raiders add former Bengals defensive tackle

He was a fourth-round pick of Cincinnati out of Baylor in 2016 and played 47 games, including 37 starts, over four years with the Bengals despite missing his rookie year with a preseason knee injury.

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings looks on during an NFL football practice on July 31, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. The Browns also released veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Former Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings has signed as a free agent with the Raiders.

Sports Trust Advisors, the agency representing Billings, made the announcement late Sunday on Twitter.

Billings was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals out of Baylor in 2016 and played 47 games, including 37 starts, over four years in Cincinnati despite missing his rookie year with a preseason knee injury.

After opting out of the 2020 season, the 328-pounder was released after appearing in six games for the Browns this year.

He was released in November and quickly added to the Dolphins’ practice squad. Kansas City added him to its practice squad for the postseason, but he did not play.

The 26-year-old thrives in occupying space in the middle of the field and could fit well in the Raiders’ new defensive scheme.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.