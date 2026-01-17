Raiders add former Dolphins head coach to search

The Raiders are expected to meet with former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel while team officials are in Miami to watch potential top pick Fernando Mendoza play in the national championship game.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ponders a question at news conference following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Raiders officials will use a trip to south Florida to further their pursuit of both a new quarterback and a new head coach.

A trip to Monday night’s national championship game to watch potential No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza’s Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami (Florida) Hurricanes will also include an interview with former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for the vacant head-coaching position.

NFL Network first reported the planned interview.

McDaniel, a former offensive coordinator in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan, is regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game.

The 42-year-old Yale alum was fired last week after four seasons with the Dolphins and is seen as a potential mentor for Mendoza should the Raiders draft him in April.

McDaniel was 35-33 and made two playoff appearances with the Dolphins. He has taken multiple interviews for both coach and offensive coordinator positions since he became available and is expected to meet with the Chargers about their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday.

The Raiders have also scheduled a second interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday. They met with him virtually on Jan. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

