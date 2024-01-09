Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list

The Raiders will interview former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco for their general manager job as the search process heats up.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning, Dec. 15 2023, after one of the worst losses in franchise history. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders will interview former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco for their vacant general manager’s job.

Telesco has been an NFL executive since 1991. He was the Chargers general manager from 2013-23.

The team’s rosters under Telesco have been considered some of the best in the NFL. His drafting of quarterback Justin Herbert, defensive end Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been hailed as some of the top picks in the last decade.

The Chargers’ lack of playoff success, and their 5-12 record this year, cost Telesco and coach Brandon Staley their jobs. The two were fired after the Raiders demolished their team 63-14 on Dec. 14 at Allegiant Stadium.

Telesco remains one of the most highly regarded talent evaluators in the league. He worked in the front offices of the Bills, Panthers and Colts before joining the Chargers.

The Raiders have also requested interviews with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

The Raiders fired general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31. Champ Kelly, his assistant, has been the team’s interim general manager since. Kelly will get strong consideration for the permanent job, although he will also interview for the Panthers’ open general manager position.

