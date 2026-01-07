Raiders add former NFC North coach to interview list

The Raiders will talk to Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy about their head coaching vacancy

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks off the field against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won the game 16-13. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Matt Nagy, left, and head coach Andy Reid, right, speak to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the closing seconds of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

The Raiders on Wednesday have added a prominent name to their coaching search.

The club will meet with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy this week about their opening, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Nagy joins Denver Broncos defense coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on their candidate list to replace Pete Carroll.

Nagy spent 2018 to 2021 as the coach of the Bears, reaching the playoffs twice and winning one division championship.

Before Nagy took over the Bears, he was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017. He returned to Kansas City in 2022 as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach before being named the offensive coordinator in 2023.

