Raiders add former NFC North coach to interview list
The Raiders will talk to Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy about their head coaching vacancy
The Raiders on Wednesday have added a prominent name to their coaching search.
The club will meet with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy this week about their opening, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Nagy joins Denver Broncos defense coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on their candidate list to replace Pete Carroll.
Nagy spent 2018 to 2021 as the coach of the Bears, reaching the playoffs twice and winning one division championship.
Before Nagy took over the Bears, he was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017. He returned to Kansas City in 2022 as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach before being named the offensive coordinator in 2023.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.